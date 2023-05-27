Lesbian Couple Ties Knot in Kolkata Temple Despite Family's Disapproval, Here's What Happened

In an unconventional twist, two women joined in matrimony in a public ceremony, echoing the previous union of two male partners. Moumita and Mousumi, defying traditional norms, held each other’s hands tightly as they exchanged vows. Symbolising their commitment, they chose to embrace the presence of the divine as a witness at their wedding, which took place in the city.

It is widely known that Moumita Majumder recently traveled from Bangaon to Kolkata. To solidify their bond, Moumita has taken on the responsibility of caring for Mousumi Dutta’s two children. Both Moumita and Mousumi expressed their unwavering devotion, declaring, “We are inseparable, just as a tree cannot survive without water."

Moumita shared her disappointment, stating, “I informed my family that I intended to build a life with her, but they showed no interest. Due to their disapproval of our relationship, I had no choice but to leave home, vulnerable and without support." However, Moumita and Mousumi remain resilient, ready to forge ahead even if their family rejects them. “In the presence of Mom Kali, we had our sacred union, with Mousumi and I applying vermilion to her forehead as a symbolic act," Moumita revealed. Despite being fully aware of society’s reluctance to accept them, Moumita expressed her heartfelt desire, saying, “I want to be with her, regardless."

Expressing their unwavering devotion, the newlyweds declared “Whether in life or death, we shall remain together. If the police authorities seek to harm us, they must do so to both of us simultaneously. And if they wish to keep us alive, they must ensure our safety as a pair."

Upon learning about this incident, concerns arose among their respective family members. However, the lesbian couple expressed its commitment to stand together, hand in hand, in any circumstance. The news of these two women, who chose to marry despite societal norms, quickly spread like wildfire on social media, causing a frenzy in the online world.