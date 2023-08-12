Let Us Take A Moment And Salute This Biker For Saving Mama Cow Stuck In Mud

In a heartwarming display of compassion and bravery, a biker’s ordinary ride turned into an extraordinary act of kindness as he stopped in the pouring rain to rescue a distressed cow stuck in the mud. A video doing rounds on the internet has captured a touching moment where the biker rescued the cow who was found mired in mud at the roadside. The clip starts to show the biker abruptly stopping in the middle of the road before the camera, mounted on the biker’s helmet, pans to the other side to reveal the reason. Subsequently, the video showcased the collective efforts of the biker and a few other individuals as they try to pull out the distressed animal from the ditch successfully. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the innate goodness that exists within humanity.

Shared by an Instagram user named Anny Arun, the video was accompanied by a detailed caption, shedding light on the circumstances. “While we were looking for trails around Amasebailu, noticed one cow that got stuck on the side of the road. A street seller from MP also joined the efforts. A kind lady from the nearby house offered us water to clean up. Good day good folks around a rainy day," the man wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnnyArun (@anny.arun)

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users flocked to the comment section with red heart emoticons. They praised the biker and showered appreciative reactions, symbolising the positive resonance it has struck within the online community.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “This is what bikers are all about, helping and caring. Biking community is always wholesome," while another added, “The best example of humanity….Great job brother."

An Instagram user commented, “Due to less sodium they lost their strength because the cow is pregnant."

“In today’s era, whoever protects animals and birds, it seems that yes, humanity and kindness are still left and the people who do all these things are precious to me,” a reply read.

This impactful video surfaced just 4 days ago and swiftly gained widespread attention. Its viral reach has been substantial, amassing nearly 8.4 million views so far, with the viewer count continually on the rise.