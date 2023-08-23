LinkedIn User Writes 'Investor' in Work Experience and Freshers on 'X' Wonder, 'Is That Allowed?'

LinkedIn is, indeed, an intriguing platform. Time and time again, unusual occurrences on the app find their way onto the internet, giving social media a dimension beyond mere ‘business.’ Adding to this trend, a LinkedIn profile has now gone viral on ‘X’, previously called Twitter, and for all the right reasons. What caught everyone’s eye was an individual who boldly listed ‘Investor’ in the Work Experience section. This not only ignited laughter across the internet but also led people to take notes on how to hilariously expand their resumes. Isn’t this exactly what freshers in the professional world have been looking for?

Also Read: Old LinkedIn Post For Company Tracking Employees’ Sleep ‘Awakes’ Twitter But Here’s the Twist

Shared on ‘X’ by a page named The State of LinkedIn, a screenshot showcased someone who had included work experiences as an ‘investor’ in various prominent tech giants, including Alphabet, Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft – companies they claimed to have invested in. Although News18 couldn’t verify the identity of this ‘genius,’ the anonymous aspect went largely unnoticed by users on the micro-blogging site, who simply couldn’t contain their amusement upon seeing it.

Check it Out:

Soon, reactions flooded in for the now-famous tweet, which has garnered over 2.5 million views and more than 920 reposts. “Okay guys the man isn’t technically wrong," one user pointed out. “This guy probably tells girls at bars he owns Tesla," another user chimed in humourously.

“That’s kind of brilliant," praised the third user, while the fourth one pondered, “Where’s the lie?"

Earlier, there was a viral instance of a woman who listed ‘Homemaker’ in her work experience. Yugansh Chokra, the founder of the content marketing company Growthic, took to LinkedIn to share her resume, commending her for her honesty. The woman justified her 13-year stint by outlining her experiences as a homemaker and highlighting her valuable skills.

Read More: Woman’s CV With 13 Years of Experience as ‘Homemaker’ Goes Viral on LinkedIn, Internet Reacts

No doubt, LinkedIn certainly knows how to serve up a platter of intriguing narratives and a side of eyebrow-raising scenarios!