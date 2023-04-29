Little Animal Teases Cheetah And Continues Bothering It, Here's What Happened Next

Wildlife videos often leave the viewers in shock or in awe. But a recent viral clip will leave you in splits. We may know that often humans play pranks on each other, but this time it’s a small animal that mustered up the courage to tease a predator and messed with it. In turn, it got chased by the cheetah. The internet called the clip “hilarious” and was left laughing at the sheer audacity of the animal.

A video in which a small animal was trying to tease a cheetah while it was busy eating its prey or just simply walking was shared on Twitter. The now-viral video has garnered more than 1,25,000 views on Twitter.

The clip begins with the cheetah eating when the little animal teases the predator by pulling its tail and running away. When at the first attempt the cat ignored it and continued eating, the animal made another attempt. Finally, the cheetah got fed up and chased it around. The video then transitions to the wild cat walking slowly and the little animal once again harassed the cat. The Twitter user tweeted this funny video by writing, “Khatron ke khiladi (dangerous player).” Check out the Tweet here:

The video left many users in splits as they dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. A user wrote, “That was hilarious. It happens in jungle as well.”

That was hilarious, it happens in jungle as well….— Sanjeev Mishra (@isanjeevmishra) April 26, 2023

Another user tweeted, “4 baar udta teer liya hai, ungli baaj sabhi hote hai yaar (Everybody likes to poke fun).”

4 baar udta teer liya hai,unglibaaj sabhi hote hai yr 🤣🤣🤣🤘🙏— Khanu Saini (@KhanuSaini) April 26, 2023

A third person wrote, “Zabardast video (Amazing video).”

जबरदस्त वीडियो 👌— Unmukt Mishra (@Unmukt_Mishra) April 27, 2023

What are your thoughts about this video?

Read all the Latest News here