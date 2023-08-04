Little Boy's Tractor Ride With Farm Animals Is Reminding Internet Of Their Childhood

This little boy’s adorable farm video has reminded the internet of the Old MacDonald nursery rhyme. Just like the poetry, the kid has some chicks and cows on his farm but what’s winning hearts is the boy’s friendship with the animals. In the footage circulating on Twitter, the little munchkin donning a cowboy hat can be seen standing closer to a chicken. He decides to give his pet an adventurous ride on his toy tractor for which he carefully picks the animal and then lovingly places it in the back seat of his vehicle. Starting the engine, the tractor moves, and what follows suit is a bumpy ride.

The little boy shares a contagious smile looking at the camera, but what happens next becomes the major highlight of the clip. A goose suddenly appears in the video frame accompanied by what seems to be his cattle goat. Hot on heels, the creatures merrily follow the tiny boy in his playful pursuit. If that wasn’t enough, after covering a great distance a dog also makes a special feature in the clip. However, instead of making a pit stop, the pooch runs away, disappearing from the frame within seconds.

Toward the end, the boy continues to move ahead with his animal friends and also gives a thumbs up to the camera before bidding a joyful goodbye. “This video starts great and gets better and then peaks and then peaks again," wrote the Twitter user who shared the wholesome clip.

Take a look at it here:

This video starts great and gets better and then peaks and then peaks again. pic.twitter.com/st2hVhF2CG— Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) August 3, 2023

A barrage of Twitteratis seems to can’t get over the cute and adorable antics of the little boy. While some pointed out how he has the entire farm by his side, many hailed the footage as “Movie of the year." A user commented, “This gives me hope and makes me happy after a bad day."

this gives me hope and makes me happy after a bad day— DiversityDown (@DiverDo72258610) August 3, 2023

Another wrote, “Oh my goodness! Wherever they are going and whatever adventure they are on, count me in!"

Oh my goodness!!!! Wherever they are going and whatever adventure they are on, count me in!!— iain welch (@iaindwelch) August 3, 2023

One more added, “Nothing like having animal friends to help raise a child. Love the goose."

Nothing like having animal friends to help raise a child. Love the goose.— Fleta P (@FletaP3) August 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a user joked, “If life on my family farm was this much fun, I might have stuck around."

If life on my family farm was this much fun, I might have stuck around— Esther Bartkiw (@AlmostThereGirl) August 3, 2023

Within a day, the farm video has amassed over 8.5 million views on Twitter.