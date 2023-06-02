Little Girl Playfully Kicks Dogs, And Then It Was Their Turn To...

It is natural to get irritated when someone disturbs you while you are relaxing. Imagine, sleeping peacefully on a Sunday morning, and suddenly everyone in your house starts chattering, ruining your sleep. It is indeed quite unpleasant. This rule applies not just to humans, but animals too. They can also get annoyed by any disturbance. But people often tease animals disregarding that they have emotions too. Recently, a girl got the deserved lesson for annoying a dog while the animal was relaxing on the beach.

The now-viral clip was tweeted on May 30. “Little girl disturbs relaxing dog on the beach,” read the tweet. The video captured a little girl lying on a beach with two dogs. The dogs looked like they were in a sound sleep. The mischievous little girl continued to playfully kick both dogs. While she put one of her legs on one dog, she also nudged the other on its stomach with her other foot.

Little girl disturbs relaxing dog on the beach pic.twitter.com/5ZvHF55o2a— B&S (@_B___S) May 30, 2023

At first, the dogs were unbothered by the constant harmless mischief. But when the girl refused to stop disturbing them, one of them took hilarious revenge. The dog got up and shook its body dry off the sand. Next, much to the amusement of the Twitterati, it started digging on the sand furiously, directly aimed at the little girl. What followed was that a heap of sand was deposited on the girl. Startled at the sudden move, the girl tried to crawl away from the dogs.

Twitter has not stopped reacting to the video, ever since it surfaced on the Internet. Many of them came out in full support of the dog for its actions. “She deserved that” commented one user. “It was also a much better (and funnier) response than I’d feared,” quipped another. “LOL. A good lesson for her. You play with the bull, you get the horns,” noted a third user. Another sarcastic remark read, “That’s a good boy.”

She absolutely deserved that.— Right2Liberty🇺🇸 (@Right2Liberty) May 30, 2023

She did. It was also a much better (and funnier) response than I’d feared.— Kirk Fletcher (@kirkfletcher) May 30, 2023

LOL. A good lesson for her. You play with the bull you get the horns.— Mike Thompson (@tho53041485) May 31, 2023

top videos

😂😂😂 that’s a good boy— Bennon Maina (@BennonMaina) May 30, 2023

So far, the viral video that has been putting smiles on the faces of social media users has amassed over 9.7 million views on Twitter.