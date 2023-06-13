Little Girl's Adorable Apology Goes Viral: Can She Win Her Brother's Forgiveness?

The best thing about having a sibling is that you get to fight with them in equal measure as loving them and it never affects the bond. After all, a heartfelt apology goes a long way between siblings. An adorable little girl named Avira, aged just 18 months, is seen trying her best to convince her elder brother, Vihaan, aged 11, to forgive her. The video shared on their mother Suman Chaudhary’s Instagram account, has already garnered over 5 million views and counting. Avira’s determination to mend the rift between her and her brother is evident as she repeatedly says, “Bhaiya sorry," in an effort to make amends. Despite her sincere apologies, Vihaan appears to be a tough nut to crack, remaining steadfast in his anger.

Undeterred by her brother’s resistance, Avira goes the extra mile, playfully threatening him with a little “pitayi" (beating) if he continues to ignore her plea for forgiveness. Her adorable attempt to get through to Vihaan captures the hearts of viewers worldwide. The text on the video reads, “Accidentally hurt him and now saying sorry.” But what truly captures the unbreakable bond between siblings is the caption. It read, “Ruthe hue bhaiya ko manane ki ek pyari si koshish (A sweet effort of earning an angry brother’s forgiveness)”. It perfectly showcased the innocence and resilience of young children.

Check out the video here:

As the video continues to gain traction on social media, viewers cannot help but be captivated by Avira’s adorable antics and her brother’s stoic response. The sibling dynamic on display resonates with people of all ages, reminding many of their own experiences and the lasting bonds people share with their brothers and sisters. “Omg made my day, so cute it’s nostalgia for me,” wrote a user.

“Oh, she’s feeling sad. Bhaiya (brother) is not responding,” another comment read.

Another comment read, “Aur ek humari sister thi, galti se humara haath lag jaata tha toh papa ke samne esi acting karti thi jese woh khun se lathpath hogayi ho (And then there was my sister, if I accidentally touched her, she would act as if she was grievously injured in front of our father).”

“One of the cutest reels I have ever seen, the way she is saying bhaiya,” a user commented.

Avira’s charming attempts to bridge the gap between her and her brother have touched the hearts of millions worldwide, serving as a gentle reminder of the power of love and forgiveness within families.