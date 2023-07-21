Little Girl's Recreation Of Aishwarya Rai's Scene From Devdas Gets 10/10 For Accuracy

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Devdas is a timeless cult classic. The film featured Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. Known for its ensemble cast, larger-than-life sets, exquisite costumes, powerful performance, and haunting dialogues, the film created magic on the screen. People have always tried to imitate the dialogue, signature dance moves, and scenes of the iconic film. And this latest video of a little girl enacting an impassioned scene of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has grabbed all the eyeballs. The little girl named Kiara Khanna, a social media influencer, basking in the praises and applause for a quirky emulation of Paro from the legendary film.

Kiara enacted the scene where Paro is making Dev aware of the fact that she is no longer a neighbourhood beauty but has become a Thakurain. Kiara wore a similar red and white saree worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the scene. She has a heavy long necklace on and imitated Aishwaraya’s makeup look from the movie.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Paro from the movie Devdas. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance as Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas is notable and memorable. She displays elegance, beauty, and pain in this sorrowful romantic tale. Her acting effectively conveys the anguish, desire, and determination of her role. Hope you’ll like my effort.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra and Kiara (@myrakiarakhanna)

The post has gone viral, garnering over 7.5 lakh views along with a flood of comments. People are captivated by the cuteness and innocent charm of a little girl.

One of the users commented, “A standing ovation for such a beautiful act. She’s just beyond perfection as per her age group. I must say your hard work behind the scenes for your daughters is the reflection of this perfectionism. Keep working hard Mayra and Kiara both will touch the heights of success.”

While another user said, “Treat to eyes, She is superb. God Bless.”

“Left with no words, she’s beyond over all the praises I can find, much love dear….You are too awesome,” read a comment.

The girl is known for imitating difficult monologues of Bollywood actresses. In one of her other videos, she imitated Aishwarya Rai Bhachchan’s scene from the movie Jodha Akbar. She also did an imitation of Deepika Padukone’s scene from the Padmavat movie.