Little Girl’s Reunion With Her Lost Per Log Is An Overflow of Emotions

Reunions always bring a wave of emotion and tears with all the nostalgia hitting you. Something similar happened in the case of this dog with a girl who raised it. The heartwarming clip of this special meet was shared on Twitter. The video depicts a mother and her daughter on a car ride before suddenly, they come across their missing pet dog. The mother quickly halts the car, and the young girl excitedly leaps out, rushing towards her long-lost companion. The dog also recognises the girl and joyfully rushes towards her.

Emotions overflow as tears stream down the girl’s face, as she tells her mother, “I found her." The girl further embraces the dog tightly, refusing to let go, she says, “I found you," over and over again.

“Mom and daughter found their dog who got lost,” read the caption while the overlay text in the video reads, “Never underestimate a little girl’s love for her dogs.”

Mom and daughter found their dog who got lost.. 🥺🎥 TT: cathaliafelix pic.twitter.com/k2rXeIvVCu — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 12, 2023

With over 5 million views, the emotional video has deeply resonated with viewers around the world. One Twitter user shared how it reminded them of their childhood.

this reminds me of my childhood😭— Bri anna (@lucky_anna_a) June 12, 2023

Another person expressed how sweet the moment was, admitting that they would “cry like a baby,” in the same situation.

That’s really too sweet….I would do the same. Cry like a baby.— Cindy Loo (@JadedNurse63) June 13, 2023

An observer pointed out the dog’s fearful face and body language when being grabbed.

Understandably she grabs the dog, but look at it's face and body language 😯 scared stiff.— frieke (@frieke72) June 12, 2023

A user shared a personal experience of their own, recalling the worry they felt when their own pet went missing.

Oh I remember this…the very first time I experienced momma worry when my pup ran away at 9 yrs old. My first insight to why my momma was so protective over us and the terror that consumed me not knowing where he was. 🐾💔— miSHaB (@miSHaB10251548) June 12, 2023

One person described the joyous feeling of their lost dog returning home after a long period.

This is one of the best feelings ever, When I was a teen my dog got lost and we couldn't find him for 3 months. When he came home, even my mom (who doesn't like dogs by the way) was in actual tears.— SLK (@TheRealMurray87) June 13, 2023

In another incredible instance, a golden retriever named Cooper embarked on a long journey to find its previous owners. Cooper was rescued from a kennel and adopted by someone in Northern Ireland, but later he went missing. For nearly a month, Cooper travelled and covered over 65 km, finding his way through dense forests, and roads, mostly wandering at night.

https://www.facebook.com/lostpawsNI/posts/575491794680352/?paipv=0&eav=AfbIXJDCBjfZai5B0Ez9H-WxH0xSBJ8OhoNGwfSHqECkpLHfukNIgjdYlcBP7W2o5rQ&_rdr

Cooper even managed to stay away from sheep farmers who were actively searching for potential predators during the lambing season. The golden retriever survived on its own without any help from humans. Eventually, the dog made its way back to the place where he originally lived before being given up for adoption.