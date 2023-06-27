'Live And Let Live': Couple Fights With Aunties in Delhi Metro For Accusing Them of 'Standing Closely'

In recent times, a lot of images and videos have been surfacing from the Delhi metro. Sometimes it is people fighting and other times it’s a couple getting intimate. The latter, however, has sparked a lot of debate every now and then. While one section of people say it is okay to express love in public, others are against it and deem it as ‘vulgarity’. Now another video which has surfaced on social media shows a couple fighting with two aunties in Delhi metro. In the video, the aunties can be seen accusing the couple for standing close to each other. On the other hand, the couple claims that they did nothing wrong and both of them should mind their own business.

Also Read: Image of Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral And People Want to ‘Normalise’ it

“Kuch sharam karo,” one of the aunties tells the boy as he gets angry. Soon, the girl also joins him in fighting against the ladies. The couple requests the aunties to sit elsewhere if they have so much problem. However, these aunties are reluctant to moving and stick by their point.

Here is the video:

Kalesh B/w Aunties and a Couple inside Delhi Metro( Aunty didn’t like the way they are standing inside Metro) pic.twitter.com/uOXc29m3Y5— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 26, 2023

The video has not only sparked a debate on Twitter about how wrong it is to target couples but many are also criticising the aunties. “These aunties are a menace. Kudos to this boy, this is exactly how they should be dealt with,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “population through the roof but aunties have a problem when people show a little bit of affection towards each other??? first of all you’re sitting barefoot w your stank ass feet just hanging outside, maybe worry about your lack of social etiquette first.”

live and let live.yeh moral policing walon ki ghar pe koi sunta nahi, bahar aaka robh jhadte hain.— ηᎥ†Ꭵղ (@nkk_123) June 26, 2023

population through the roof but aunties have a problem when people show a little bit of affection towards each other??? first of all you’re sitting barefoot w your stank ass feet just hanging outside, maybe worry about your lack of social etiquette first https://t.co/IofnrHgzhr— lemon (@lemonademelk) June 27, 2023

These millennial aunties/uncles didn't get any action in their loveless,forced, arranged marriages except for the sole reason for having kids which society told them is necessary and they make it a point that everybody remains miserable too https://t.co/DKfoTAzU8v— professional man hater (@tarrabbb) June 26, 2023

Aunty missed out on teenage love and dating Hope the next generation of aunties aren't like this but knowing the enthusiasm for jeets it will continue . https://t.co/OZzQvcWxiV — Ziddi Rajpoot (@Hitmo_lugo123) June 26, 2023

thats how nosy characters are meant to be treated and spoken to +1 for the chap who put them in their place https://t.co/sWujtYLauU — LearningPoint (he/him/it/they/she/ze/her) (@learning_pt) June 27, 2023

Also Read: Sev Puri Dosa is Internet’s New Food Combo That Will Make Your Taste Buds Go for a Toss

What is your take?