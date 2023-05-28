Local Trains in Delhi-NCR? Woman's Revelation Comes As a Shock For Many Delhiites

Mumbai is known for its local trains which helps people commute from one corner of the city to another. On the other hand, in Delhi, we have the metro which helps make our commute easy. But did you know that Delhi also has local train? Yes! you read that right. Recently, a Twitter used broke the news on social media and everyone was baffled on hearing the same. It started when Twitter user ‘Tanvi’ posted an image of the train as she wrote, “For a second I thought I was back in Mumbai." Here, have a look:

For a second i thought i was back in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/rAYw9HghYp— Tanvi (@Tkmiokay) May 26, 2023

Many people speculated and asked if this was actually a local train line. To this, Tanvi responded by saying, “It’s NR - Northern Railway, goes to Faridabad and nearby ncr regions I suppose." One Twitter user retweeted the image, saying, “Haan delhi mei bhi local trains hai if you guys didn’t know."

Haan delhi mei bhi local trains hai if you guys didn’t know https://t.co/g9tUubaOpw— Shan (@ghoomarjhoomar) May 26, 2023

The tweet has baffled Delhiites. Basically, the image is that of Delhi Suburban Railway. For those who don’t know, it is a suburban rail service operated by Northern Railway for the National Capital Region (NCR). It covers Delhi, along with the adjoining districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Sonipat. It also covers adjoining places in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Many people were shocked to discover this revelation. “my friend who was born and lived in Delhi for 18 years didn’t know ki Delhi mai bhi local train hai lol," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “WAIT PEOPLE LITERALLY DIDN’T KNOW DELHI ME LOCAL TRAINS CHLTI???????"

top videos

“Yeah I learnt about this recently, crazy that the majority doesn’t know about it at all," mentioned another person.

Did you know about it?