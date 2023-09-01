Located Inside A Tamil Nadu School, This Magnificent African Baobab Tree Can Live Up To 3,000 Years

Our environment is filled with wonders that often lie hidden in plain sight. It’s a realm where the most astonishing discoveries can occur in the most unexpected corners of our daily lives. In the vast tapestry of our planet’s ecological diversity, there are moments that take our breath away and remind us of the magic of the natural world. Such was the case for Twitter user Supriya Sahu. She is an IAS officer and currently works as the additional chief secretary for Environment Climate Change & Forests in the Government of Tamil Nadu. One day, she stumbled upon an unexpected treasure: a magnificent African Baobab tree, located inside the campus of Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu.

Sahu took to Twitter and shared her excitement with followers. She shared an image and a video of the magnificent tree, along with details of where she found it and what makes this tree special.

In her caption, she informed that this tree, an African Baobab, resembles an elephant foot. It is scientifically known as Adansonia digitata and also aptly referred to as the elephant tree because elephants have a fondness for its succulent bark.

Take a look:

I was awestruck to see this massive African Baobab tree located inside the campus of Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Rajapalayam in TN. It resembles a humongous elephant foot. Botanically called as Adansonia digitata, it is also known as elephant tree because elephants love to eat it. As… pic.twitter.com/oBLfHsrsgR— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 31, 2023

She further wrote that National Geographic once described the baobab as a big fat bottle of water to a thirsty elephant, highlighting the tree’s remarkable ability to store water within its massive trunk, even during the harshest drought conditions. While these trees are native to the African continent, the one found in Rajapalayam is believed to have been planted there by Arab traders centuries ago. This particular baobab tree has stood the test of time, with an estimated age of at least 700 years, making it one of the oldest trees in the state, adds Sahu.

Sahu’s post showcasing the extraordinary baobab tree quickly caught people’s attention on Twitter. Posted on August 31, it already has nearly 32 thousand views.

Another nature enthusiast, a woman from Hyderabad also shared images of baobab trees in the comment section. She wrote “Our “hathiyon ka jhaad" in Hyderabad. Said to be about 400 years old. These baobabs are majestic, aren’t they."

Our "hathiyon ka jhaad" in Hyderabad. Said to be about 400 years old. These baobabs are majestic, aren't they. pic.twitter.com/vnp8LSXvvR— Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) September 1, 2023

Another user expressed his gratitude to Supriya Sahu for shedding light on this rare and colossal plant. “Thankyou Supriya Sahu IAS and a nature lover giving us to know such large rare plant it’s origin , seen inside a School campus in T.N. mostly fond of by elephant. Eager to know from you regarding natural habitat of the region in comming days," he commented.

Thankyou Supriya Sahu IAS and a nature lover giving us to know such large rare plant it's origin , seen inside a School campus in T.N. mostly fond of by elephant.Eager to know from you regarding natural habitat of the region in comming days.— RatulSarmah (@Ratulsarmah2) August 31, 2023

Another fascinating image of a baobab tree within the American college campus in Madurai was shared by a user who described it as an “old wise man full of wisdom."

There is a beautiful old Baobab tree in American college campus in Madurai. Walk towards the staff quarters and you can find it. It looks like an old wise man full of wisdom! pic.twitter.com/LwavvqRQ5R— Pasumai Tamizhagam (@pasumai) August 31, 2023

According to One Earth, a non-profit organization working to solve the climate crisis, the baobab tree is far more than a striking botanical specimen. It is an icon of the African continent itself. Its bark and fruit offer over 300 life-sustaining uses, earning it the well-deserved title - The Tree of Life. Rooted in ancient history, this prehistoric species has thrived for over 200 million years, predating both human civilisation and continental shifts.

Carbon dating suggests that Baobabs have an awe-inspiring lifespan of around 3,000 years. Standing tall at heights of up to 100 feet and boasting a circumference to match, baobabs provide shelter, nourishment, and hydration to a diverse array of life forms.

For Indigenous African savanna communities, these monumental trees have been at the centre of their existence for centuries. These ancient giants help maintain humid soil conditions, facilitate nutrient recycling, and slow the process of soil erosion with their sprawling root systems. In essence, baobab trees are the lifeblood of the entire dry African savanna ecosystem, informs One Earth’s website.