Locked Inside Car For 9 Hours, 1-Year-Old Girl Dies In US

A shocking incident has been reported in the US where a one-year-old girl passed away after being forgotten inside a car for at least nine hours. The incident took place in Washington after the baby’s foster mother left the girl inside the locked car while leaving for her work at a local hospital.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, allegedly forgot about the one-year-old when she reached the Good Samaritan Hospital located in Puyallup on May 24.

Police authorities confirmed the woman found the baby unconscious after completing her shift, the People reported.

The baby was rushed inside the medical facility, unfortunately, it was too late. Life-saving measures were quickly performed, but the one-year-old could not be resuscitated. “The child was unresponsive and they attempted life-saving measures,” said Puyallup Police Captain Don Bourbon.

The temperature in the region was suggested to be around 21 degrees that day. Moreover, during the investigation, the temperature inside the vehicle was recorded to be above 38 degrees, according to the report.

The investigation is still underway and authorities are yet to determine whether charges should be filed against the foster mother. “We all are hectic in our lives. We all have a lot going on. And this unfortunate. The situation is that, hopefully, it reminds us to take a step back and slow down and just make sure that we are taking care of our families and taking care of each other,” added the Puyallup Police Captain.

Meanwhile, the Good Samaritan Hospital has also issued an official statement sharing condolences for the people involved.

“A tragic incident took place at the Good Samaritan campus Wednesday involving an employee and their child. This incident also impacted a number of our other team members. MultiCare has offered a number of paths for support for our employees. We extend our condolences to everyone involved,” they told the People.

It is suggested that the foster mother and her husband have remained cooperative during the investigation. Notably, the couple was also

parenting another child who has been removed from their care. The foster mother is reported to be a social worker and an employee at the Good Samaritan Hospital.

In a similar incident, last year, a 5-year-old in Houston died after being left out in a car parked outside his home. According to a CNN report, the boy’s mother was said to be in quite a rush to prepare for her 8-year-old daughter’s birthday. In haste, the woman stepped out of the vehicle forgetting that her son was still buckled into his car seat.