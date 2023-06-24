Look to 'Wrong Shoe Theory' For An Effortless Style Upgrade

Stop trying to find the perfect pair of shoes to complement your outfit for the day — or evening — it’s totally outdated! Now viral on social networks, ‘wrong shoe theory,’ teaches the art of using footwear to bring a touch of character to a look. It’s about finding that little je-ne-sais-quoi that makes all the difference, simply by choosing the wrong shoes. Here’s how it works.

They’re the icing on the cake, the ultimate finishing touch to a perfectly crafted look, and they therefore need to be chosen with the utmost care. And yet, finding the perfect pair of shoes for an evening dress, a suit or even flare jeans has become completely has-been. So forget pairing a cute floral summer dress with a pair of sandals or espadrilles, accessorizing your baggy jeans with a pair of sneakers, or completing your cowgirl outfit with cowboy boots, and start finding the shoes that are as mismatched as possible with your look of the day. This trend has a name, ‘wrong shoe theory,’ and it has already scored millions of views on TikTok.

User @toibycontinued and stylist and content creator Allison Bornstein are at the forefront of this new trend, which is drawing a huge following on the Chinese social network, where it has already racked up over 10 million views and counting. And, despite its unusual nature, ‘wrong shoe theory’ actually seems to work on all the outfits shared online by fashion fans, even though it challenges what were previously accepted as fundamentals of style. But are the rules of fashion ever set in stone? As its evocative name suggests, ‘wrong shoe theory’ is all about choosing the wrong shoes for a specific outfit. And here, ‘wrong’ means mismatched, not outright ugly.

In one of her many videos, Allison Bornstein explains that choosing a pair of sneakers might typically be associated with a sportswear look. But this is a big mistake, unless of course you’re going to the gym. On the contrary, you need to break the codes and pair your sneakers with clothes you wouldn’t expect to see them with — or vice versa — such as a mini-skirt, an evening dress or a long skirt. In other words, anything that, at first glance, doesn’t go well with a pair of sneakers. This is something that many women have been doing instinctively for years, whether with the rise of sneakers, or the more casual, functional fashion that emerged in the wake of the pandemic.

But this theory goes further, and applies to all the shoes in your wardrobe. For example, as the two experts point out, it could involve wearing boots or cowboy boots with a summer dress, pumps, ballet flats or Mary Janes with loose-fitting jeans, or heeled sandals with an oversized denim dress. So many possibilities that will upgrade your style and make you stand out from the crowd. To your closets!