'Looking Amazing': AI Video Showing Delhi Streets Gets Love On The Internet

AI is presenting people all over the world with various opportunities. It has definitely made the lives of individuals easier in multiple ways. From the health sector to education and technology, thousands of experts are seeking the help of artificial tools. A fine example of AI’s creativity is a video gaining attention on Reddit. It’s made by an AI artist named Sagar.

The video presents the streets of Delhi but in an anime style. The video exhibits a montage of still pictures showing tourist places like Red Fort and Lotus Temple. It also gives a glimpse of Chandni Chowk’s market, railway station, and the famous Delhi Metro system. In addition, it captures the vibrant cultural celebrations of Delhi through depictions of festivals like Holi and Diwali. In the middle of this, the street food stalls serving delights like momos also get attention, offering a journey through Delhi’s food-loving landscape.

Even though the video doesn’t have moving animations, it still makes us feel like walking in between the country’s capital. It’s like looking at pictures that show what the city is like and how it feels to be there. People on the internet are highly resonating with Sagar’s creation.

Take a look at Sagar’s creation below:

Various people showed their appreciation in the comment section of this post.

“That’s so cool yaar. I wish there were some moving animations in it, but nevertheless, it’s really looking cool and fun”, wrote one user.

“Looking Amazing”, added another.

A person appreciated by writing, “incredible stuff”.

