'Looks Disinterested': Desi Influencer’s 'Yoda' Pickup Line on CarryMinati Gets Thumbs Down on Reddit

A video which is currency doing rounds on social media shows an Indian influencer trying a pickup like on CarryMinati. For those who don’t know, also known as Ajey Nagar, the charismatic Indian YouTuber has captured the hearts of millions with his captivating content. He is also called ‘The Roast King’ by fans. Now, in the video, the influencer named Sukriti Grover tries a ‘Yoda’ pickup line on the influencer. However, it did not go well. Many even said that he looked ‘disinterested.’

The video starts with Sukriti telling everyone that she, along with a friend, is business class and CarryMinati is in the same flight as her. “We are going to do something,” she says before trying her line. She then says, “I took up the challenge and knowing the fact that he loves Yoda, I came up with this.” Next into the video, she is seen sharing her frame with the YouTuber as she says, “You like star wars right?”. After his response, Sukriti tries her line as she says, “Because YODA only one for me.”

Also Read: Jadavpur University Student Says Drinking, Smoking Inside Campus is The ‘Right’ of Students, Angers People

As Sukriti breaks into laughter, CarryMinati gives just a smile. This is what had people’s attention and many thought that he was not interested.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral. One person wrote, “He’s an introvert, leave the poor guy alone.” Another person mentioned, “MOTHER OF CRINGE. Literally defending herself in all the comments here lol, guess someone got her Sunday busy now.”

“How do people pan cameras straight on people’s faces for some views?! Her content has always been cringe but this is another level that she’s crossed,” mentioned another person.

Also Read: American Singer Post Malone Lost 25 Kg After Avoiding This One Popular Drink

Meanwhile, CarryMinati’s YouTube channel is a concoction of comedy skits, reaction videos, and, of course, “roasts" on everything that is trending. His engaging content has earned him several accolades, including 5 YouTube Creator Awards, 2 Silver Play Buttons, 2 Golden Play Buttons, and 1 Diamond Play Button. He also made it to the list of 10 Next Generation Leaders in 2019, by Time magazine. In 2020, he also made it to the list of Forbes 30 Under 30.