Lottery Ticket Sold In Florida's Supermarket Gets 3rd Largest Jackpot In USA

Winning a jackpot is all about luck. When someone wins more than $1 billion, you say that your lucky stars are by your side. A lottery ticket sold in Florida has won a $1.58 billion prize (Rs 1,30,85 crore) at Mega Millions jackpot, reported Forbes. The winning amount is one of the highest jackpots in the world. The winner numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, along with a Mega Ball of 14. The lottery authorities have not revealed where the ticket was sold in the Florida state of the US. According to the state lottery website, the ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach. The publication also mentioned that it is on the winner whether they decide to take a lump sum amount together or annually for 30 years, which will be roughly in half to $783.3 million. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be up to 24 per cent as tax, reducing the winner’s amount to $595,308,000 (Rs 4,931.73 crore).

The outlet also mentioned gambling winnings are subject to mandatory federal withholding taxes. But in reality, the federal marginal rate can increase to 37 per cent contingent upon the taxable income of the recipient. With this jackpot, the winner undoubtedly falls under the highest taxpayer bracket and might have to pay an additional tax of $101,829,000 (Rs 843.48 crore) that the person would have to pay by April 15, next year along with their tax return for the year 2023.

In the US, the taxes vary from state to state. For example, there’s a 2.5 per cent tax in Arizona, while it is 10.9 per cent in New York. The ticket in Florida, however, doesn’t levy such taxes.

According to CBS News, this is the third largest US lottery jackpot ever, after the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last year and the $1.56 billion jackpot won in 2016.

Apart from the jackpot, there were seven tickets which won million-dollar prizes and were distributed for sale in Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina and West Virginia.