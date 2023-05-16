Love Knows No Limits: Delhi Couple’s Risky PDA On Scooty Shocks Internet

Love can make people do crazy things, but risking one’s life and the lives of others is not worth it. A viral video of a young couple hugging each other on a moving vehicle in Delhi has sparked outrage online. The video was shared by an Instagram user with the caption, “Isk Risk on Delhi roads.” While it is unknown when the incident took place or the area it happened, the user also added the text on the video that read, “Ye Kaisa ishq ho raha hai Dilli walo. (What type of romance is this Delhiites?)”

The now viral clips open with a boy and a girl riding a scooty on a busy road. Instead of holding the vehicle’s handle with both hands, the boy can be seen having his left arm around the girl’s shoulder, while he is riding the two-wheeler with only his right hand. The girl can be seen risking her life by bending on her left side. The video was recorded by a vehicle moving behind their scooty. As soon as the clip was shared online several users were quick to express in the comments section.

Several users took a jibe at the couple and claimed that the romance on the road pops out only when the cops and Yamraj are on leave. “Jab yamraj ji or Delhi police chutti mein hote ye pyar ubhar Aata hai. (When Yamraj ji and Delhi police are on holiday, this love comes out.)," wrote a user. Another hilariously commented, “Ye hai turu lob.”

Expectedly the clip also sparked the road safety debate, as innumerable users claimed that such PDA on a moving bike will not only risk the rider’s life but the other commuters as well. One user said, “Ye sab harkat mat kara karo sadko pe isse aap apni aur dusro ki jaan ko khatre mai daal rahe ho. Agar karna hi hai to Apni private space mai jaa ke karo. (Don’t do all these things on the roads. You are putting your and others’ lives in danger. If you want to do it then do it in your private space.)”

This isn’t the first time that a young couple has caused a stir on the internet for indulging in a PDA on a moving bike. This year in January, a clip of a couple romancing on a moving bike in Lucknow’s busiest area Hazratganj left the internet enraged. After their clip went crazy viral on the internet, the police arrested the driver, who was identified as Vickey Sharma. The authorities didn’t take any action against the girl, as she was a minor.