Love Mango Shake? You Might Change Your Mind After Watching This Clip From Karachi

Many of us are naturally quite finicky about street food and the hygiene implemented in the making of it. While it does not bother a lot of people, the concerns are not totally baseless as sometimes street vendors implement questionable methods to prepare whatever they are about to serve us. It must also be kept in mind that diseases like diarrhoea can easily spread from eating or drinking food or juice made in an unhygienic way.

If you are one of those who are easily grossed out by the lack of hygiene in preparing edibles, this video we are about to show you will surely make you lose your mind. In the scorching heat of the summer, mango juice is certainly a soul and body rejuvenator and it is difficult to not stop by a fruit juice kiosk on a sunny day. But after watching this vendor in Karachi, Pakistan making mango juice, it is likely that you might not want to look at mango juice again.

A hawker in Karachi is shown in the video making mango juice. The mangoes are peeled and cut in what looks like a stained bucket with swarms of flies around it. The glass used to serve the juice is just dipped in a bucket of water. Every used glass is dipped in the same bucket as well. Then ice to be poured into the glass is broken using a screwdriver on a dirty table and directly poured into the ice. Seeing all this is enough to make a person throw up, let alone drink the juice.

The description of the video link states that the video is from Karachi but some users in the comments section have said that it is from someplace in India itself. Other comments claimed that it is not a “mango shake" but makkhi shake" and another joked about how diarrhoea makes it easier to lose weight.