LSG Fans Mock KL Rahul With Clown Cutout but Twitter Feels Trolling Has Gone 'Too Far'

LSG skipper KL Rahul is currently batting under the limelight of harsh criticism and trolling due to his inconsistent performances and poor form in T20s, including the ongoing IPL. He’s been called out for his lack of intent and low strike rate, which unfortunately continues to be a pain in the neck. Although he was looking forward to proving his mettle and redeeming himself at his home ground during the RCB vs LSG match on Monday, fate had a different plan, and he got injured early on. However, some LSG fans took it upon themselves to add insult to injury by bringing a clown cutout to the game. While some found it funny, others thought it was a bit much, and Twitter was quick to call it out.

A recent image circulating online depicts a group of LSG fans dressed in the team’s blue jersey holding a cutout of KL Rahul adorned with a gamcha - a traditional cloth worn by men in states like Bihar, UP, and the surrounding areas. However, the cutout also features a clown cap, which some users have found distasteful and disrespectful towards the cricketer.

Yaha dekh ke hurt hua KL Rahul: pic.twitter.com/1YpvtnqJei— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) May 1, 2023

“They literally brought a KL Rahul cut out with clown hair, I can’t," one user wrote, while another commented, “Only Bhojpuria can do things like this. They made KL Rahul a clown. Pathetic. Doesn’t matter how bad he plays. He is your team captain." A third user wondered, “Are they his fan or trolling him?"

they literally brought a kl rahul cut out with clown hair i cant — . (@kohoeli) May 1, 2023

Only Bhojpuria can do things like this. They made KL Rahul as a clown. Pathetic. Doesn't matter how bad he plays. He is your team captain. #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/N42GYqyfas — Raven Ram (@The_Sports_Stat) May 1, 2023

Are they his fan or trolling him — Vansh Gangwar (@VansH__GangwaR) May 1, 2023

UP peoples showing their character — Mohith (@Dancing_nuclei) May 1, 2023

Kitne MC log hain, Respect nhi karna to mat karo, but at least ground mein derespect to mat karo . Abhi form mein nahi hai, but he's one of the best batters in T20s— Ishu (@PocketDynamoo) May 1, 2023

During the match, skipper KL Rahul’s unfortunate injury occurred in just the second over when he was unable to stop a ball hit by Faf du Plessis from reaching the boundary. Despite his best efforts, Rahul pulled up before the boundary cushions and injured himself in the process. Although he was forced to leave the field and Krunal Pandya took over the captaincy, Rahul bravely returned to bat at No. 11 despite his injuries.

