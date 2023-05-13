CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Luckiest' Fan Clicks A Selfie Virat Kohli, Courtesy Of Mumbai Traffic

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 18:54 IST

Delhi, India

Virat Kohli made this fan’s day. (Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli made this fan’s day. (Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli acknowledged his fan by gesturing a thumbs up at him.

Stumbling upon your celebrity icon in public is nothing less than a dream come true moment. And, this gleaming episode recently happened with an Instagram user named Karan. While getting stuck in traffic can be very stressful for most of us, it ruled in Karan’s favour when his bike stopped, next to Virat Kohli’s vehicle, thanks to the Mumbai traffic. Well, just like any other fan, Karan took out his phone to capture his fanboy moment. And the star India cricketer also acknowledged his fan by gesturing a thumbs up at him. Karan shared the video on his timeline and called it “the luckiest day” of his life.

While sharing the clip, Karan wrote in the caption, “Has to be one of the luckiest days of my life!! Was so excited that I couldn’t even capture the entire moment!” He also added a text on the video that read, “POV: You were lucky enough to witness ‘King’ in the streets of Mumbai!”

As soon as the clip was shared online, several users were left astonished. Many of them swamped the comments section with shocking face emoticons. A few called Karan a “lucky boy.” Another commented, “You’re so lucky”. Some expressed their happiness as Virat Kohli humbly responded to his fan. A user commented, “King for a reason, such a sweetheart person.” Another said, “King loves his fans.” A third user wrote, “Luckiest man on this planet…. Met king unexpectedly.”

It appears that Karan is a big cricket fan, as his Instagram timeline is flooded with his pictures alongside the players. In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing with Mumbai Indians star batter Ishan Kishan. While sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “From humble beginnings to a fearless sensation! Ishaan.”

This is not all. He also got the opportunity to meet Arjun Tendulkar. As he shared a picture, while posing next to him, he said that the moment gave him goosebumps. The caption read, “As a passionate cricket fan one of the Best Days of my life! Got an opportunity to interact with him for a few seconds and shake hands! goosebumps!”

    So far the video has been viewed more than 828 thousand times.

    Buzz Staff
    A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
