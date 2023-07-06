Lucknow Gets Its 'Restaurant On Wheels' Outside Charbagh Railway Station

The City of Nawabs- Lucknow is every foodie’s delight. From various platters of kebabs and aromatic biryanis to chaats, the city offers a flavourful experience for the tastebuds. What makes this city extra special is the low cost of the restaurants. But Lucknow is in the headlines recently for offering its inhabitants and tourists a unique food-on-wheels concept. The Charbagh Railway Station is all set to kickstart a train food restaurant.

Now, you can finally experience fine-dine at specially built restaurants right outside the Charbagh Railway Station. As per reports, train coaches that are of no use will be used to convert into a restaurant. You can sit and enjoy delicious cuisine on the train. Reportedly, the construction work has begun and a bogie has been kept outside the railway station and is almost in its final stage.

The rate of items will be soon decided and more than 50 food items will be available. As per the director of the restaurant, Narendra, the tender for the construction of this unique restaurant was given to his company by the Railways. Currently, the preparations are in full swing and it can seat more than 50 people at a time. Outside the restaurant too, there’s a seating arrangement to accommodate more than 30 people. Wiring work is in progress to ensure a smooth supply of power.

This AC restaurant will be one-of-its-kind in the city and may attract large crowds. As per reports, for an overall enriching experience, foodies might also be able to listen to classical music and folk songs of Awadh as background music.

The restaurant is set to offer varying dishes and cuisines like Gujarati, Rajasthani, Punjabi, Mughlai, South Indian and Chinese. One can also find junk food here. Apart from this, you can also devour local dishes like kebabs, Khasta of Lucknow and Awadhi Biryani, to name a few. If reports are to be believed, the restaurant will be called “Restaurant on Wheels". While it’s a new concept in Lucknow, this type of restaurant is in many cities including Nagpur.