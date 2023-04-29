Lucknow Super Giants' Hilarious Tweet for Punjab Police After PBKS' Loss is Cutting Edges and How

Last night, Punjab Kings faced off against Lucknow Super Giants, but unfortunately fell short of the mark, getting bowled out for 201 in the face of LSG’s incredible total of 257 runs. It was a tough game for the PBKS team, with LSG’s impressive batting and bowling making it an uphill battle from the get-go. However, amidst the defeat, online trolls had a heyday poking fun at the team’s loss but even LSG wasn’t about to let their own success go uncelebrated. In fact, they took a playful jab at PBKS’s defeat, sending out a hilarious tweet aimed at Punjab Police - talk about the ultimate comeback!

In a tweet that went viral, the image showed Kagiso Rabada being stumped by Naveen-ul-Haq, who had just claimed his third wicket in the 18th over. The picture reminded fans of the impressive and most-talked-about bowling display by Arshdeep Singh, who had broken the middle stumps twice in Punjab’s previous match against MI. The franchise had, thus, boasted about this feat on Twitter, sarcastically reporting his “stump-breaking" prowess to the Mumbai police.

Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps! https://t.co/bo8jgafACm— मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2023

However, Lucknow Super Giants were not to be outdone and came with, what is known to be, a fitting response to Punjab’ tweet as they shared a similarly heartbreaking instance of a wicket being taken, writing, “Hey, Punjab Police… This is awkward…"

Soon, it sent their supporters and fans into a complete frenzy, and even caught the attention of Mumbai Indians fans. They enjoyed seeing PBKS being playfully teased by another team, especially after PBKS had trolled them earlier when they won by 13 runs at Wankhede.

One user commented, “Mumbai Indians… Lucknow super giants bhai bhai," while another said, “Lucknow for the win! Warra tweet."

punjab police lucknow police pic.twitter.com/W5v9TPcbRv— Savage (@arcomedys) April 28, 2023

Mumbai Indians Lucknow super giants bhai bhai !;— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 28, 2023

Lucknow for the win! Warra tweet — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrustappen33) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Punjab Police also chimed in on the humorous exchange, responding with their own witty comment. They wrote, “No, it’s not (awkward). Everything is fair in Love, War, and Cricket… And also, as @MumbaiPolice says, breaking stumps is not a crime, breaking rules is."

No it's not,everything is fair in Love, War and CricketAnd also as @MumbaiPolice says breaking stumps is not a crime, breaking rules is— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 29, 2023

This off-field side of cricket is absolutely unmissable!

