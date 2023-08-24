Lufthansa Airlines CEO Turns Additional Crew Member, Shares His 'Amazing' Experience

CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, Jens Ritter, took on a unique task recently that left him amazed. He decided to go undercover as a flight attendant to experience firsthand what it is like to be part of the cabin crew. In a post he shared on LinkedIn just last week, Ritter shared the details of his journey and experience on the Lufthansa Airlines flight heading to Riyadh and Bahrain. He flew with the cabin crew team as an additional crew member. In his post, Ritter mentioned that this experience was eye-opening and revealed the significant challenges that the crew members deal with, on every flight.

Ritter shared that he was amazed by the amount of organisation needed before as well as during the journey, especially if something did not go as planned – for example, the meals offered on the menu cards were not exactly the meals that were loaded on board. Ritter also shared photographs of himself serving passengers and posing with the flight crew.

He also observed that every passenger on board had a different mood and different kind of energy and it was quite a task to keep up with all of them and make sure that they had a smooth journey and delightful experience. He served the passengers in business class on the way to Riyadh and worked in economy class, during the night, on his way back to Frankfurt.

Although he had prior experience as a pilot, the unique demands of being a cabin crew member were an entirely different experience for him. He shared that he was under the assumption that he knew about the challenges a night flight entails as he used to fly as a pilot. “But to be present and attentive and charming – when the biological clock just tells you to sleep – was something entirely different," he added.

Ritter also said that his future decisions in the office would be influenced by this newfound experience as a cabin crew. He was also amazed at how much he had learned during those few hours and thanked the incredible crew, the delightful passengers, and everyone involved for making this exceptional experience possible.

Ritter’s experience of stepping into the shoes of his cabin crew members is not an isolated case for airline executives.

In May this year, KLM CEO Marjan Rinterl also assumed the role of a flight attendant, serving passengers on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (AMS).

She is no ordinary KLM flight attendant. This is none other than the airline CEO herself, Marjan Rintel. Spotted serving passengers aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Amsterdam, this hands-on leader is in her inaugural year as the CEO. pic.twitter.com/E8Tvm9Mud6— K a r e n (@AndthenIsleep) May 30, 2023

In 2013, Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, fulfilled his duties as an Air Asia flight attendant as part of a bet he lost to Air Asia’s Tony Fernandes.