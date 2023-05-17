Lupita Nyong'o Celebrates Indian Culture With Stunning Henna Tattoo And Vibrant Saree

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is known for her stunning looks and flawless style, and her latest Instagram post is no exception. The Wakanda Forever star recently made a bold fashion statement, wearing a multi-coloured saree and gold jewellery. However, it’s her detailed henna tattoo on her shaved head that has left everyone in awe. Lupita wowed social media as she attended the opening of director Mira Nair’s musical adaptation of her 2001 film Monsoon Wedding, proving once again that she is not just a talented actress, but a fashion icon as well.

The actress shared a clip on her Instagram page, twirling and showing off the stunning design while expressing her excitement, she wrote, “When we are invited to an Indian wedding, we Use What We Got To Honour & Celebrate. Congratulations to the incomparable Mira Nair on the opening of her musical adaptation of the beloved story Monsoon Wedding.” She accompanied the video with Mychael Danna’s song Aaj Mera Jee Kardaa from the 2001 film.

Along with congratulating director Mira Nair on her musical, Monsoon Wedding, Lupita Nyong’o also gave a shoutout to Sabeena, a self-taught henna artist in New York who created the tattoo and Misha Japanwala, the fashion designer who lent her the saree.

Lupita’s latest look, featuring henna tattooed bald head and a vibrant saree, has left social media users in awe. One user praising the actress wrote, “I applaud this, multiple layers of culture baked in here.” Another person highlighted, “Y’all see this?! This is what you call cultural appreciation.”

A third user expressed their admiration and described Lupita’s look as “the most gorgeous thing I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, another user speculated, “She’s on to something, is there a movie coming out related to her being bald again, with henna tattoos too? Just curious and loving it.”

The actress, who bid farewell to her ‘sisterlocks’ just a month ago, recently decided to shave off all her hair. In a picture, she can be seen with her new look. The caption read: “Happy without hair."

In her caption, Lupita Nyong’o also made a playful reference to the Dora Milaje, a tribe of bald female warriors featured in Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War.