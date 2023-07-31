'Maddy-Reena', 'Ram-Leela': Desis List Their Favourite Fictional Couples in Viral Twitter Trend

In the vast realm of movies and TV shows, where genres collide and hearts race, there exists a universal truth that binds us all together: we have a favourite fictional couple that we can’t help but adore. Whether you thrive on the adrenaline of thrilling plots or bask in the warmth of romantic comedies, there’s a duo that etches itself onto our hearts, making us yearn for a love like theirs.

For those of us who wandered through the enchanting landscape of the 90s, the very thought of Maddy and Reena from ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ not being together is unfathomable. And if you’re one of the trendsetting Gen Z, the epic love sagas like ‘Ram Leela’ or ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ might just make you believe in destiny and passionate connections. Recently, Desis on Twitter hopped on a trend ‘All these fictional couples but they are my favourite’ while celebrating the love these characters brought to the screen.

Aditya and spirited Geet from ‘Jab We Met’ proved that opposites not only attract but can set the screen ablaze.

Aditya and Tara from ‘Ok Jaanu’ redefined modern-day love and sent hearts aflutter with their magnetic chemistry.

Captain Vikram Batra and his soulmate Dimple from ‘Shershaah’ epitomised the essence of love, even in the face of sacrifice.

And who could forget the legendary Veer and Zaara from ‘Veer-Zaara’, teaching us that love knows no bounds, not even physical ones?

Even MS Dhoni and Sakshi from ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ showed how life can lead you to your love when you least expect it, painting a tender picture of serendipity.

But the celebration didn’t end there. Desis on Twitter also delved into the world of TV shows, celebrating the charm of couples like Ram and Priya from ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, whose love left an indelible mark on hearts, and the iconic Jethalal and Daya from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, a pair that radiated warmth and hilarity in equal measure.

Also Read: Who is the Best Fictional Dad in Bollywood? Here’s What Twitter Thinks

So, amidst this glorious tapestry of love and admiration, which fictional couple captures your heart?