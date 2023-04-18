Madhuri Dixit, Tim Cook Ate Vada Pav in Mumbai and Everyone Had the Same 'Choli Ke Peeche' Joke

Madhuri Dixit introduced Apple CEO Tim Cook to some delectable Vada Pav in Mumbai and everyone on Twitter has the same joke. Was the ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ song involved at any point during the interaction- you know the iconic song from ‘Khal Nayak’ that goes ‘cook cook cook cook’? Seems slightly unlikely, but Desi Twitter has been rolling with it anyway. Madhuri’s welcome to Cook is thus getting the full meme treatment. From the aforementioned song reference to some Swati Snack (the popular outlet visited by the duo) jokes, Twitter has had a field day.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat also pitched in with the same ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ joke, writing, “If nobody sang Cook cook cook cook cook cook cook cook cook while this was happening then [I don’t] even know what the point of anything is."

If nobody sang Cook cook cook cook cook cook cook cook cook while this was happening then Idk even know what the point of anything is https://t.co/eJRqHjMI8I— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 17, 2023

The Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai origin story no one told you about https://t.co/pUiqWNsmfs— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) April 17, 2023

Stop training the AI, we have come far enough / this is too real https://t.co/0jYSn6but0— nisarg.eth (@globalnisarg) April 18, 2023

Find yourself someone who’s still interested in talking to you despite being in a room with Tim Cook and Madhuri Dixit https://t.co/RN6lcVt8F3 pic.twitter.com/tJ1LhPXw2D— Parth (@weAllGonnaDye) April 17, 2023

Tim: “Which iPhones do you own?”Madhuri: “IPhoneEk, iPhoneDo, iPhoneTeen, Char Panch Chhe Saat Aath Nau…” https://t.co/kAHvFEf9i4 — Zidinchenko (@sidin) April 17, 2023

If I was the owner of Swati Snacks, I would have played the song “Choli ke peeche” in the background. Just the part - Cook Cook Cook Cook Cook Cook Cook. Which is probably why I can never be the owner of a legendary outlet like Swati Snacks pic.twitter.com/g42uXJ8274— Joy (@Joydas) April 17, 2023

If Apple sold Vada Pav, then they would charge separately for the Vada and the Pav. It would cost 575 rupees. Lehsun chatni would cost extra. https://t.co/sdvUcNdP1D — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) April 17, 2023

Cook is in India to launch the country’s first two Apple retail stores. As the company marks 25 years in India, the first two retail stores will open in Mumbai and Delhi. Apple BKC will open today at 11 a.m. and Apple Saket will open on April 20 at 10 a.m.

