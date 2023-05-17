Madhya Pradesh Farmers Use Country Liquor To Double Summer Moong Yield

We all know that farmers use various fertilisers to increase the yield of their farmlands. But recently, the farmers of Madhya Pradesh have adopted strange methods to increase crop production and their method is garnering everyone’s attention. According to reports, the farmers of Narmadapuram are using country liquor to double the production of summer moong crops. The farmers claim that by spraying country liquor on the moong crop, the yield increases up to two times.

The farmers also believe that the technique not only improves the quantity of the yield but also its quality. In a media interaction, these farmers claimed that the crop also gets intoxicated with alcohol like humans. This is the effect of intoxication, they added.

According to the farmers, alcohol intoxication doubles the yield instead of hollowing out the crops. And not only in Narmadapuram but now farmers all over the state are slowly starting to use this new technique.

The farmers also shared that the method of spraying alcohol on their pulse crops is also very easy. They take the country liquor and mix it with water in the spray pump. After this, they spray the mixture all over the crops. They further stated that spraying alcohol does not cause any harm to their bodies, but they often fall sick due to its bad smell.

Farmer Pankaj Pal said that the use of alcohol mixtures, especially in the moong crop, increases its production. Along with this, the cost of expenditure is also very low. About 100 ml of alcohol is mixed with 20 litres of water. Farmers believe that liquor is better than medicine for crop production.

On the other hand, senior agriculture scientist KK Mishra disapproved of the process. According to him, it is unnecessary to spray alcohol on the summer moong crop.