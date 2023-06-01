Maharashtra Villagers Exposing Poor-quality Road By Lifting it Like a 'Carpet' Inspire Memes

In a recent incident, residents of Karjat and Hast Pokhari villages in Jalna District, Maharashtra, shed light on a poorly constructed road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The road, hastily built using polythene and tar, has come under scrutiny due to its subpar quality and lack of proper planning. Videos capturing the villagers unveiling the road, which resembles a carpet being unrolled, have gone viral on social media, highlighting the authorities’ irresponsible and ineffective execution of the project.

Maharashtra Shocker: Villagers in Jalna Expose Contractor’s Scam, Lift Newly-Made Road With Bare Hands.pic.twitter.com/9RVKPE7yK7— Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) May 31, 2023

Amidst residents’ ongoing wait for action from the district administration, the now-viral video has sparked a wave of online memes, injecting a touch of humour into the situation and drawing attention to the neglectful authorities involved.

See How Meme ‘Carpeted’ Twitter:

When you said you have cleaned your room and mom finds out all the kachra hidden under the bed and tablepic.twitter.com/7v7eit0pu4— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 31, 2023

May be the contractor is Sachin tichkule…. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EkdSzTOJLM— Pratik (@pratik751521) May 31, 2023

According to a report by Lokmat, the road’s condition in question was initially in a poor state, prompting residents to repeatedly seek assistance from elected representatives. Upon approval, it was anticipated to be the first road in the district constructed using advanced German technology.

However, after a brief pause in construction during the 9.3-kilometer road’s gravel application phase, the contractor ceased visiting the site. With inadequate maintenance, the partially constructed road experienced significant deterioration, leading to an outcry from residents.As a result, authorities hastily completed the construction to silence the villagers, revealing the stark reality of their neglectful actions.