Mahesh Bhatt Compares Alia's Bollywood Journey With Kangana's, Gets Trolled For 'Defending' Nepotism

Bollywood film director Mahesh Bhatt is being brutally trolled on social media after he compared his daughter Alia Bhatt’s journey with that of Kangana Ranaut. This happened during an NDTV interview when a journalist asked him about his take on ‘Nepotism’. The word ‘Nepotism’ has often caused a stir on social media and the debate around it is never ending. On being asked about his daughter’s journey, Bhatt says, “There is no denying, Kangana was right in a way that the film industry is inward looking.” He further goes on to say, “To say that every narrative of every achiever has become easy because it takes birth in a family of a filmmaker is untrue.”

He further talked about Alia’s journey. He says, “The climb for Alia, from Juhu to the Box Office was as difficult as Kangana.” The statement has sparked controversy on social media and many did not like the comparison that he made. Vidya Balan also gives her two cents on the topic. Here is the viral video:

“This makes so much sense. Especially since the plane ride from Shimla must have been very comfortable for Kangana,” wrote a Reddit user, mocking Mahesh Bhatt’s remark. Another person wrote, “You see sometimes I dont see nothing wrong with Kangana coming for these delusional people. In what world? Alia was handed a freaking career, she is average on every department. Kangana got there due to her talent. People that watched Gangster and realized that was her first movie would be blown away. Kangana’s debut movie is better than most actresses best movie that is how good she is.”

“This is completely unfair. Kangana has had too many hard and unpleasant experiences in her life and career that have made her what she has become now. She is a million times more talented than Alia. Alia, on the other hand, has had a relatively very easy journey,” wrote another user.

What do you think?