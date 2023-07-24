'Majdurie': Indians Give Hilarious Twist to 'Barbie' Poster As Desi Puns Take Over the Internet

Barbie has finally arrived, and the excitement surrounding one of the most anticipated 2023 movie releases is palpable as audiences flock to theaters. The Pink fever has taken over cinema halls, with everyone arriving in their special pink outfits to watch Greta Gerwig’s cinematic gem. The internet is also abuzz with a whirlwind of memes and discussions, trying to decipher the enigmatic ‘Barbeinheimer’ trend, competing head-to-head with Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’ And amidst all the global excitement, the Desi community stands tall and proud, refusing to take a backseat in this extravagant celebration. They’ve brought their flair to the Barbie madness, infusing it with hilarious Desi puns, and the result is nothing short of spectacular.

The Desi wit shines through as beloved characters from iconic Indian shows and movies get amusingly reimagined. From TMKOC’s favourite Daya as the ultimate ‘Do-bie’ to Anjali’s guardian mother in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ fondly called ‘Rifat Bie,’ and even Bihar’s former CM humourously referred to as ‘Rabrie’ Devi, the trend boasts a delightful array of wordplay.

But the hilarity doesn’t stop there. Desis ingeniously apply the trend to their everyday lives, creating funny expressions like ‘Majdu-rie’ for office scenarios and lovingly remembering every brown mom’s favorite ‘Barbie’ – Gopi Bahu from ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.’

Previously, a delightful trend took over social media, where everything pink in the surroundings became hilariously attributed to “Barbie’s insane marketing." Pink-tinted skies, vibrant pink trumpet trees, pink houses, and even pink-coloured tablets all became subjects of amusement, as the internet embraced the whimsical notion of Barbie’s powerful marketing.

Read More: ‘Barbie Marketing is Insane’: Twitter Hilariously Relates Everything ‘Pink’ With Greta Gerwig’s Film

On the box-office front, ‘Barbie’ soared to success in India, raking in an impressive ₹7 crore on Sunday, following its opening at ₹5 crore and collection of ₹6.5 crore on Saturday. The three-day total stands at ₹18.50 crore, showcasing the movie’s widespread appeal and enchanting the hearts of audiences.

Meanwhile, ‘Oppenheimer,’ starring Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb, has also been thriving in Indian cinemas, on the brink of crossing an impressive ₹50 crore mark.