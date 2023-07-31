Malala Yousafzai's 'Barbie' Nightout Pic With Husband is 'Kenough' to Win the Internet

Renowned women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai surprised her followers on social media during a recent movie night with her husband, Asser Malik. The couple celebrated the release of the new Margot Robbie flick, ‘Barbie’, by sharing a sweet post on Sunday. In the post, they recreated the iconic Barbie and Ken duo, with Malala posing in a life-sized Barbie box wearing a pink salwar kurta and her husband Asser dressed in a black blazer.

Humourously, Malala pointed out that “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize," alluding to her own incredible achievements. She playfully joked about her husband, writing, “He’s just Ken", while referencing the running joke from the movie about incredible women being paired with less remarkable men.

Watch the Viral Post:

The couple’s post received heartwarming reactions from social media users, with many praising their adorable recreation of the Barbie and Ken scene. Malala’s husband, Asser, even joined in on the fun, jokingly commenting, “I’m Kenough."

Both Malala and Asser also gave the ‘Barbie’ movie directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, two thumbs up in their Instagram caption. “We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful. I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken,” Malala quipped.

For those unfamiliar with Malala’s accomplishments, she became the youngest Nobel laureate ever in 2014 at the age of 17 when she received the Nobel Peace Prize, making her the second Pakistani person in history to win this prestigious award.

On the other hand, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the movie opened on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, receiving an overwhelming response worldwide. It achieved massive success, grossing over $500 million in global sales during its first week, setting records for its star-studded cast and Warner Bros. Pictures Inc.