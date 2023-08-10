Malaysian Woman Leaves Rs 2,484 Crore Inheritance To Marry Her Lover

Love is one of the most common emotions that binds people from all across the world together. It is believed that love transcends all boundaries and differences. There have been various successful stories of love where people have gone out of their way for the person they love and are now living together. But sometimes people get so engrossed in the emotion that they are even ready to leave their families and start a new life with their partner. One such story has been making the rounds on the internet where a woman in Malaysia has left her ancestral properties and generational wealth to marry a guy who was once disapproved of by her family.

A Malaysian woman named Angeline Francis has made everyone believe in the power of love. According to reports, Angeline left her family inheritance of $300 million (around Rs 2,484 crore) in order to marry her longtime beau, Jedidiah Francis. Angelina is the daughter of Malaysian business tycoon Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai.

Reportedly, she fell in love with Jedidiah during her education at Oxford University. When she confronted her parents about her relationship, her father didn’t approve of it due to the difference in their financial status. As a result, she decided to leave her family and start a new life with her partner. Angeline and Jedidiah got married to each other in 2008 and have been living a life away from their families.

But Angeline had to once again face her father after she was called to testify in court during her parents’ divorce. It was reported that she had taken her mother’s side and appreciated her for the way she had kept the family together while her father was busy making money. She also added that she hopes that they come back together soon.

Angeline’s story and her positive perception of love have impressed people all over the world. People have appreciated her choices and chain of thoughts.

A similar situation happened in India as well, where a woman from Pakistan fell in love with an Indian man while playing an online game. The former even crossed borders in order to live with her lover. Currently, the news has been in the limelight on social media.