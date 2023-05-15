Malaysian Woman Shocked After Best Friend Breastfeeds Her Child Without Permission

Best friends play an important role in each other’s lives. They are not only considered one’s closest friend but sometimes also become a part of the family. Having a best friend allows people to share and express their feelings. However, the situation changes when the thin line of personal space fades away between them. Something similar happened in Malaysia, where a woman shared that her best friend crossed the lines of personal space and betrayed her.

A TikTok user, Afieqahhasanah, shared on her social media a traumatising experience of her best friend breastfeeding her child without the mother’s permission. She revealed that she did it not once but twice.

In the video, she revealed that she left her child, Haider, with her best friend as she was busy with the preparations of a family event at her place. She said that she didn’t think much of it but was stunned when she caught her best friend breastfeeding her child.

She explained that she was busy managing all the stuff, and when her best friend arrived, she asked for the child from her. She gave the child to her, believing that she was close to her. She added that she couldn’t believe that her own best friend could do such a thing.

The woman said that when she confronted her best friend about the situation, she said that she had only done this because the child was crying. Her best friend also said that she finds it hard to accept that it has affected her emotionally and mentally.

Afieqahhasanah said, “So I couldn’t accept her excuse, and I don’t know her, until when I’ll be haunted by this incident. Which mother can accept her baby being directly breastfed by someone else while the mother herself has breastmilk?"

top videos

She further added that she is disheartened now and that it is difficult for her to trust people again. She said that she takes very good care of her children and doesn’t allow others to even kiss or hug them because she is afraid that they will catch an infection. She also said that she had caught her best friend not once, but twice. The next time was when she was sitting with her mother, and at that time she had breastfed her child once again.

The video has gone viral and has received more than 19 lakh views and 2.5 lakh likes on social media.