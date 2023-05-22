Maleesha Kharwa, 14-Year-Old Dharavi Girl, Becomes Face Of Luxury Beauty Brand

If the story of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy impressed you, then this girl from Mumbai’s Dharavi will definitely bring a smile to your face. The inspiring tale of 14-year-old Maleesha Kharwa is enough to make you believe that every dream matters and they do come true. Maleesha, who dubs herself ‘the princess from the slum,’ has earned multiple modeling gigs owing to her natural look and charismatic personality. Recently, she was recruited to be the face of luxury beauty brand Forest Essentials’ The Yuvati Collection.

It was in April when the brand made the announcement on Instagram alongside a heartwarming video of the youngster. It is a reaction video of Maleesha, where she is seen entering the brand’s store with her posters as the main display. The 14-year-old looks extremely ecstatic. Donning her school uniform, the young model flashes a million-dollar smile as she poses alongside her banners and posters. “Her face lit up with pure delight. To see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha’s story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true,” stated the brand while sharing the video. Take a look at it here:

The face of the campaign currently enjoys a social media following of more than two lakh people on Instagram. The founder and the chief managing director of Forest Essentials, Mira Kulkarni, shared she built an ‘instant connection’ with Maleesha during their first meeting and the rest is all history. The youngster was discovered by actor Robert Hoffman, who is now her manager and works alongside her family to support Maleesha’s dream.

Robert also helped Maleesha to open her GoFundMe page that continues to support her education and artistic goals. During an interaction with Vogue India, the youngster highlighted how being the face of Forrest Essentials is one of the best work gigs she has acquired so far. “This is my biggest job till date, and it has changed my life so much. I want to be a model, but education will always come first for me,” she said.

Her story has received tremendous support on social media. Upon watching Maleesha’s reaction video, a user commented, “Very happy to know she goes to school, and here’s hoping she will continue that. Education is indeed mandatory.” Another added, “We are fed up to see Bollywood celebs on every cover. To see something new like this delights us and attracts customers.” One more wrote, “This beautiful girl deserves all the attention. So happy she was discovered. Beauty ambassador doesn’t necessarily need to be selected from affluent celebrities. Robert Hoffman proved that. Very inspiring story.”

A section of the internet is also hailing her story to be of pure beauty, “This is what we want ‘true face’,” said one. Another added, “Real beauty does shine.”

“People say I live in a slum but I (heart emoticon) my life! I hope to be a supermodel to help my family eat,” dreams Maleesha.