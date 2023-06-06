Mallus are 'Cooking' Their Cats on Twitter After This Viral Tweet, Here's Why

The online world is a treasure trove of bizarre and amusing things, and a recent Twitter phenomenon perfectly exemplifies that. What, you ask? A peculiar situation unfolded as folks on this micro-blogging site have taken up the imaginary challenge of cooking cats (don’t worry, not for real!). It all started with a tweet claiming that Mallus, or Malayalis, have a taste for feline cuisine but instead of raising eyebrows, netizens decided to sprinkle some humour and spice into the situation. They unleashed their creativity by sharing pictures of cats in pots, pans, and all sorts of cooking scenarios, just to playfully mock the viral claim.

The tweet in question exclaimed, “One Mallu friend told me that in Kerala they even eat cats. I was shocked!" Little did the tweeter know what they were getting into as it quickly gathered momentum, sparking a storm of reactions and comments that had netizens rolling on the virtual floor.

“You misunderstood, bro," commented one user, while another kind soul took the time to explain, “In some parts of Kerala (Kottayam, Idukki) this is called poocha appam/poocha puzhungiyathu which can be translated to ‘boiled cat’ but has nothing to do with CAT!"

One Mallu friend told me that in Kerala they even eat cats. I was shocked.— Hindus Unite Now (@HindusUniteNow) June 4, 2023

You misunderstood bro— sajitblr (@sajitblr) June 5, 2023

In some parts of Kerala (Kottayam, Idukki) this is called poocha appam/poocha puzhungiyathu which can be translated to ‘boiled cat’ but has nothing to do with CAT . pic.twitter.com/YwXLIPRGkF— Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) June 5, 2023

Adding to the hilarity, the third user playfully roasted the situation, declaring, “As a Mallu, I can confirm this. I had cat roast for breakfast, cat curry for lunch, and cat Manchurian for dinner."

Meanwhile, a witty user shared a picture of a cat sitting on a plant, quipping, “Not a Mallu, but I actually grow cats to eat them." Another user joined in, sharing a picture of a cat in a large cooker, stating, “Not a Mallu, but this one time we pressure cooked Firni to make Firni."

not mallu but this one time we pressure cooked Firni to make Firni https://t.co/aV4QBeUDDH pic.twitter.com/CSVXodVDhW— Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) June 5, 2023

Forget that. They even eat banana as a vegetable.Cats are delicious tbh pic.twitter.com/bmXmjWs4Ot — Nadir Cazi (@nadircazi) June 5, 2023

Not a Mallu but I actually grow cats to eat them. https://t.co/6Pcjz9elro pic.twitter.com/seUHqR45Uz— (@Chai_Coffee_etc) June 6, 2023

mallu cat hatching a plan to escape this mess. https://t.co/nX0yrkoAuP pic.twitter.com/pKLqJ7z8XV— abhi (@Sirius_169) June 6, 2023

Sometimes, things can really get ‘cooked’ in the most unexpected way!