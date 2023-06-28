Man, Abandoned In Phone Booth At Birth, Finds Out About His Mother After 57 Years

The internet never fails to amaze us with its ability to bring forth stories of sibling reunions and family stories. Each day, new tales surface, captivating our hearts with their emotional journeys and backgrounds. Among these stories, one stands out—the story of a man who embarked on a quest to uncover the biggest mystery of his life.

In 1966 England, a helpless newborn named Chris Mason was left abandoned in a phone booth in the cold of December. Little did he know that this act of abandonment would set the stage for an extraordinary journey of self-discovery, spanning over five decades.

Fast forward 57 years, Chris Mason, finally stands close to uncovering something that has haunted him since he was an infant. He unravels the mysteries of his mother’s heartbreaking choice and gains an insight into his own identity along the way.

Despite facing numerous challenges in his search for his birth mother, Chris refused to give up. With no identifying information to go on, it seemed very difficult. However, a breakthrough came when he decided to take a DNA test, which revealed his Italian and Irish heritage and provided a ray of hope in his quest. The turning point in Mason’s search arrived when he became a participant in the show “Long Lost Family: Born Without A Trace." With advanced DNA technology, the dedicated team behind the show embarked on a mission to uncover the truth behind Mason’s mysterious origins.

Through their tireless efforts, it was revealed that Mason’s birth mother was named Elizabeth. She had started living a new life in the United States with her husband, leaving behind her past. However, her marriage was marked by unhappiness. During a tumultuous period in her life, Mason’s birth mother, Elizabeth, found solace with an Italian cook, leading to an unexpected pregnancy. When her husband discovered the affair, he expelled her from their home, leaving her alone.

Seeking support and refuge, Elizabeth went on a journey to London with her children, hoping to find some comfort and support from her parents. Sadly, her parents turned their backs on her, leaving her with no choice but to face the harsh reality of her circumstances. Overwhelmed by the weight of her struggles, she made the heartbreaking decision of leaving her newborn son in a phone booth.

The determined investigators not only tracked down Elizabeth’s other children, Mason’s half-siblings but also helped with a reunion.

In this emotional journey, it was Elizabeth’s daughter, Marie, who courageously unveiled the truth to Mason, providing him with a deeper understanding of his past and the circumstances that led to his separation from his birth mother.

“She was desperate. I believe she had no choice in the matter. She loved us and I believe she loved him and she left him to save him," stated Marie. Despite Mason’s yearning for a reunion, his fate was something else as he learned that his mother had passed away in 2008.