Man Abuses Goans After Cab Charges Him Rs 1200 From Vagator to Airport, Gets Schooled Online

visited Goa and was charged Rs 1200 for a cab ride from Vagator to Mopa Airport. However, Shivam went on to use very strong language against Goa and its locals. “Goans are assholes when it comes to this. They want to do no hard work, cry that outsiders have spoiled their calm, and at the same time endorse a mafia. Your economy works on tourism. Don’t shit on the plate that feeds you,” he wrote.

He further mentioned how the day is not far away when Goa will ask for a entry fee. “A quasi visa of sorts. State police cannot handle this menace. Delhi needs to send reinforcements to ensure reforms happen,” he wrote further. The tweet, immediately went viral and did not go well with many.

Have a look:

Paying ₹1200 for a cab from Vagator to Mopa Airport.Goans are assholes when it comes to this. They want to do no hard work, cry that outsiders have spoiled their calm, and at the same time endorse a mafia. Your economy works on tourism. Don't shit on the plate that feeds you. — Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) June 29, 2023

Not allowing Uber/Ola to operate is against the fundamental understanding of a market.The day is not far away when Goa will ask for a entry fee. A quasi visa of sorts. State police cannot handle this menace. Delhi needs to send reinforcements to ensure reforms happen. — Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) June 29, 2023

Many people slammed Shivam for generalising the locals of Goa. They also asked him to stay away from the destination if he doesn’t like it. “For context: Vagator to Mopa is 28 KMs. In Mumbai, BKC to Airport is 3.6 Kms and yet we pay the same ₹1200. (without crying about it on twitter) Moral of the story: Don’t come to Goa if you can’t afford, mumbaikar f*drecha,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “If Goans are assholes, please stay away from Goa. We would rather have tourists who don’t shit on us for things that are out of our hands and call us assholes.”

why go to Goa when you can’t pay 1.2k https://t.co/e88hL47WmB— ☀︎︎ (@skylover132) July 1, 2023

A douchebag just like his profile says https://t.co/QzzrWqGtZB— Devika Sequeira (@DS_Goa) July 1, 2023

For context: Vagator to Mopa is 28 KMs. In Mumbai, BKC to Airport is 3.6 Kms and yet we pay the same ₹1200. (without crying about it on twitter) Moral of the story: Don’t come to Goa if you can’t afford, mumbaikar f*drecha. https://t.co/V9qL1H0su9 pic.twitter.com/vdmVW7mLaH — देवन 🇮🇳 (@Devanparab) June 30, 2023

I asked a Goan friend why no one in Goa is bothered by the taxi mafia & these high fares.His answer: Most Goan families have more than 1 vehicle & tarely use cabs. It's not a problem they face on a daily basis. Taxi fares are not an election issue in Goa. https://t.co/jSqtyjaYyg— Soumitra Pathare 🌻 সৌমিত্র சௌமித்ரா பாடாரே (@netshrink) June 29, 2023

What do you think?