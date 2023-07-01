Man Alters Obsessed Lyrics To Sell Undergarments; Headphones On, Please

Musicians Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s Punjabi track Obsessed’s magic was so captivating that even Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal couldn’t hold back from grooving to its catchy beats. Now, a Punjabi undergarment shop owner has attempted to cash on the trending song by replacing its original lyrics with a hilarious jingle. What’s noteworthy is that his unique advertising strategy is winning numerous hearts on social media, leaving some to call the funny jingle better than the original song.

In the never-seen-before marketing video, the shop owner flexes the variety of undergarment brands he keeps inside the store, thereby encouraging people to visit the store. When it comes to the lyrics, the man has replaced the main hook of Obsessed “Gaddiya uchiya rakhiya” with “Chaddiya (underwear) uchiya rakhiya.” He further articulates about the vivid brands emphasizing the cost of the products sold in the store are quite affordable. While closing the song, he reveals the starting price of the items saying, “Bas Rs 100 ton starting.”

Watch the creative advertisement below:

The jingle titled Obsessed ft. Garment Shop Owner has left a barrage of social media users in a fit of massive laughter. While some are calling him “Talented banda (man)”, others declared him to be the “Salesman of the Year.” A user commented, “This type of advertisement is fun,” another added, “Bhav or feel jachdii aa paaji (Both cost and feels suits brother). One more joined, “Bas 100 rupee to starting vibe.”

A section of the internet also began appreciating the owner’s effort of changing the lyrics of the song. “Aye haye lyrics,” said one, another wrote, “More meaningful lyrics than original.” Meanwhile, a creative Instagrammer also ended up giving a customer point of view to the advertisement highlighting how the undergarments don’t last long. “Oo kacchiya saariya rakhiya, oh red hill, dollar dicxy aa par koi naio zyada tikdi. Je me 2 din na nahaya, kacche ch ched aape ban aaya, ve alag hi hawa lagdi,” the user wrote.

There were also those who believed, “Punjabis can make a song out of everything.” Along with people who wanted to award the shop owner with an Oscar award. If that wasn’t enough, a few users also demanded, “Need full version” of the track.

Obsessed ft. Garment Shop Owner has been viewed by more than 10.2 million users on Instagram.