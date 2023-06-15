Man Arrested For Thrashing Street Dogs in Gurugram

Police registered an FIR based on a complaint by an animal rights worker who said the accused Hoshiyar Singh thrashed the dogs brutally and threw him from the roof of his house. “On June 1, the accused took two dogs from the road to his house and brutally thrashed them and threw them on the road from the roof,” Anubhav Sharma said in his complaint.

Sharma said he submitted video footage of the incident to the police and added that he got both dogs treated.

Singh, a resident of New Palam Vihar Phase 1, has also killed two other dogs in May, Sharma said in the complaint.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 11 (subjecting an animal to unnecessary pain) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Bajghera Police Station on Tuesday.

In an another shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was attacked by a Pitbull dog in Haryana’s Karnal district.

The man was in his field on Thursday morning when the dog bit the victim’s private part due to which the man was critically injured and admitted to the civil hospital at Gharaunda by the locals. Due to his serious condition, he was later referred to the Government Hospital in Karnal. The irked villagers, who rescued the victim, beat the dog to death with sticks, to avoid further attacks.

After the matter was reported to the police, they recorded the statements of the injured youth and his family members. “The victim was in his fields while the Pitbull dog was sitting under a machine used in the fields for farming. The moment Karan a…

(With PTI and IANS Inputs)