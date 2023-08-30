Man Asks Girlfriend Not To Fart And Be More 'Ladylike'; Internet Reacts

Some stories on the internet are just hard to believe. In an era when the world has been talking about equality and equal treatment of all genders in homes as well as outside, there are some still far from the idea. A woman on Reddit shared that she moved in with her boyfriend recently and accidentally broke wind in front of him in the kitchen one day. She mentioned that she farts quite a few times when at home and even during her sleep. However, her boyfriend asks her not to do it. He instructed her not only to control her involuntary bodily reflexes but also tried to justify it by giving the most audacious explanation possible, quoting etiquette and societal norms.

This curious incident prompted the woman to seek insight from others online. In her post, she wrote that her partner is genuinely convinced that she committed a social faux pas and that she is in need of some perspective.

She recounts the episode, saying that her partner asked her to not “push it out". The woman further says that he gets grumpy and tells her that her behaviour was not quite expected of a lady. The 24-year-old woman ends her post by saying that she is too tired of his behaviour. They were living in separate rooms after a fight over the issue and have not been talking since then. She asks the Reddit users if she is wrong for thinking that farting is a natural process.

The online community rallied around the woman, scrutinising her boyfriend’s reaction. One commentator said that being a woman doesn’t negate their fundamental physiological needs. Farting is a common occurrence, a universal truth. Another emphasised that farting is a natural bodily function. One should feel at ease doing so in front of their partner without fear of reproach.

Queries were raised by other Reddit users about potential double standards, with one user asking if the woman’s boyfriend expects her to exit from the room each time she feels the urge. People also asked if he abstained from passing gas in her presence entirely. One comment pointed out that farts are not exclusive to waking hours; they may occur while one is asleep. “Does he anticipate you holding it in even while asleep? " asked another user.

Further, some Reddit users also underscored the potential health consequences of suppressing flatulence for prolonged periods.