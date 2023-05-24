CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Asks People For Tips to Overcome His Addiction of Buttermilk, Blinkit Responds
1-MIN READ

Man Asks People For Tips to Overcome His Addiction of Buttermilk, Blinkit Responds

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 13:50 IST

New Delhi, India

It is summer time and I am sure, by now, you are totally hooked on that one favourite drink of yours. Be is Rasna, Tang, Glucon D, Shikanji, or Lassi, everyone has that one favourite drink. Twitter user ‘Apoorv’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared his favourite drink as he asked people to give him tips to get over the addiction. With this, he posted an image of ‘Amul Spiced Buttermilk’.

For those who don’t know, Buttermilk is like lassi, but it is mostly made of liquid left behind after churning butter out of cultured cream. Amul sells a spiced version of this drink which is just perfect to quench your parched throat.

“please tell me how to get over amul masti addiction," wrote the Twitter user. Many people responded to that tweet.

Grocery delivery app ‘Blinkit’ also responded to the tweet. “You can’t," wrote Blinkit as a subtle response to the man’s theory.

“You reminded me of old times," wrote another user. “One of my goals is to always have a 1L amul masti pack at every point of time in my fridge when I live in my own house," mentioned another person.

    What is your favourite summer drink?

