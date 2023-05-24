Man Asks People For Tips to Overcome His Addiction of Buttermilk, Blinkit Responds

It is summer time and I am sure, by now, you are totally hooked on that one favourite drink of yours. Be is Rasna, Tang, Glucon D, Shikanji, or Lassi, everyone has that one favourite drink. Twitter user ‘Apoorv’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared his favourite drink as he asked people to give him tips to get over the addiction. With this, he posted an image of ‘Amul Spiced Buttermilk’.

For those who don’t know, Buttermilk is like lassi, but it is mostly made of liquid left behind after churning butter out of cultured cream. Amul sells a spiced version of this drink which is just perfect to quench your parched throat.

“please tell me how to get over amul masti addiction," wrote the Twitter user. Many people responded to that tweet.

please tell me how to get over amul masti addiction pic.twitter.com/1UfmYaP8My— Apoorv | Plxity (@apoorv_taneja) May 22, 2023

Grocery delivery app ‘Blinkit’ also responded to the tweet. “You can’t," wrote Blinkit as a subtle response to the man’s theory.

You can’t 🙈— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) May 23, 2023

“You reminded me of old times," wrote another user. “One of my goals is to always have a 1L amul masti pack at every point of time in my fridge when I live in my own house," mentioned another person.

By starting shreeja buttermilk addiction . pic.twitter.com/oxUvnqNE8v— Dr. Naveen Sodem, PhD (@nisar_naveen) May 23, 2023

You reminded me of old times 🙂— Amardeep Singh (@singhamardeep) May 23, 2023

We need a support group "Amul Mastiholics Anonymous"— Vikram Poddar (Hee/Hee) (@BoredRoomComedy) May 23, 2023

One of my goals is to always have a 1L amul masti pack at every point of time in my fridge when I live in my own house— hero (@actuallyananya) May 23, 2023

I swear they mix something more than just milk and spices. Its too addictive 😮‍💨— Rishi Chourasia (@Rishichourasiaa) May 23, 2023

What is your favourite summer drink?