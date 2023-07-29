Man Attempts To Mount Giant Crocodile, Internet Says 'Steve Irwin Will Be Proud'

A man’s daredevil stunt of slowly mounting a wild crocodile has left the internet in a state of shock. Footage of the incident was shared on the Instagram page of YouTuber Charles Wieand, also known as Wild Charles. The YouTuber rose to fame with his animal videos, be it swimming with alligators or interacting with anacondas. The video in question features the man introducing “Henry the Giant Nile Crocodile" to his viewers. The behemoth is being fed a giant piece of meat when Charles begins to describe the wild reptile. “Look at this guy. I am hanging out with a massive Nile croc here," he says.

While talking Charles begins to get dangerously close to Henry as the giant reptile continues to munch on its meal. “This guy is over 120 years old. He is huge. I would fit really nicely right in his belly here," the man adds. Elsewhere, glimpses of Charles’ team members appear in the video frame when the former begins to mount on the reptile. Toward the end, Charles explains how dangerous Henry’s strength is before concluding his outro.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the footage surfaced online, animal lovers began praising the crocodile’s beastly appearance. While some called the reptile “magnificent", many deemed him equivalent to Godzilla and dinosaurs. One user commented, “Holy cow! Henry is a behemoth." Meanwhile, there were many concerned users who advised against trying the stunt pulled off by Charles. A user wrote, “In less than 5 seconds you can end up being eaten alive by that crocodile and there will be nothing you can do to stop it when you stand that close to it."

Another agreed, “Bro really that’s a wild croc and you’re within eating distance." One more called it, “One of the many reasons women leave longer than men." Whereas a user added, “Steve Erwin would be proud."

There were also those who emphasised the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wild animals with awareness about not jeopardizing safety flooding the comment section.

The video has been viewed by more than 2.3 million users on Instagram so far.