Man Behind Viral 'Optical Illusion' Dress Faces Charges of Attempting to Kill Wife

A man who gained fame when a dress worn by his mother-in-law at his wedding went viral due to its optical illusion-like properties has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of his wife. Keir Johnston, 38, from the Isle of Colonsay in Scotland, is accused of engaging in a nearly 11-year-long pattern of serious domestic violence and coercive control that culminated in his alleged attempt to kill his wife, according to The Times.

The allegations against Johnston span from April 2019 to March 2022 which include repeated physical assaults, such as pushing his wife against a wall and attempting to strangle her. It is also reported that he tried to enter a vehicle in which his wife was present and struck her through an open window. Another incident allegedly involved placing his wife in a headlock and forcibly removing her from a pub after she declined to leave with him.

In addition to the physical abuse, Johnston is accused of isolating his wife from her friends, monitoring her movements, and controlling her finances in order to limit her access to money.

To the unversed, the couple gained worldwide attention following their wedding in 2015 when the mother of the bride wore a dress that caused a global sensation due to differing perceptions of its colours. The dress, nicknamed ‘The Dress That Broke the Internet,’ appeared black and blue to some viewers while others saw it as white and gold. In fact, it went viral on social media platforms, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift sharing it. The couple even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they received a cash prize and a trip to Grenada after revealing the dress’s true colours.

However, prosecutors now allege that the couple’s relationship took a dark turn, marked by a series of violent attacks by Johnston that ultimately led to the attempted murder of his wife.

Johnston, denying all charges against him, appeared in court on Monday, and the case has been scheduled for a further preliminary hearing before the trial, which is set for 2024.