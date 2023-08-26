Man Blends TV In A Super Giant Jar, Internet Asks ‘Why’

You probably must have prepared smoothies, shakes, and many other things using a food blender. While mixing up and making a smooth paste edible of things in a blender is completely normal and a common household practice, the internet has been amazed after stumbling upon an unusual use of the appliance. Be prepared to be amazed by an extraordinary video that has taken the internet by storm. In the video, a trio of YouTubers created an enormous blender and did something extremely unheard of with it.

Instead of blending any food item in it, the three individuals from Australia, Brett Stanford, Derek Herron, and Scott Gaunson have blended their television set in the blender. The video of the bizarre activity has been shared on their Instagram page. It was shared only three days ago and has rapidly achieved viral status, leaving viewers both puzzled and amused. In their Instagram caption, the trio keeps it simple, “Blending our TV" However, what unfolds in the video is anything but ordinary.

Take a look:

The video shows a man introducing their blender with enthusiasm. He announces that their plan is to insert a fully intact television into this massive blender and blend it. The video then proceeds to deliver on its promise. The giant blades of the blender roar and the television set is churned into tiny pieces within a few seconds.

The three people in the video are the creative minds behind the Instagram page, How Ridiculous, which has shared the video. They also run a YouTube channel with the same name and undoubtedly, they keep up with the name of their channel.

This video has garnered an overwhelming response so far. At present, it has amassed nearly 3.6 lakh views. It also has nearly 14 thousand likes. The comments section of the video is a treasure trove of humour and amazement. One Instagram user commented that it was making the world’s biggest smoothie. Another one jokingly points out that the trio forgot to put ice and bananas in it.

A third user says that they had never seen someone being so enthusiastic about a blender. Some users have also asked the video creators about how they made the process possible and why they decided to do it in the first place.

“You guys always wake up the little child in me with your videos. I am very thankful for that," read another comment.