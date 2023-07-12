Man Books Airbnb Only To Find His Bed In The Bathroom

Selecting the ideal place to stay is a big part of planning a vacation. Nowadays, people are shifting towards choosing Airbnb as a hotel substitute since it offers a variety of accommodations - mostly homestays for holiday rentals and tourist activities. Furthermore, guests expect their vacation rental to match the pictures they see on the website. And of course, they want them to be tidy, comfortable and as described in the listing.

Sadly, assistant professor at the University of California David Holtz couldn’t say the same. He was astounded to see that his Airbnb apartment in London was nothing more than a bed thrown into a bathroom. There was no other furniture in the room, and the bed was only inches away from the commode seat with no partition.

Holtz was so outraged by his living conditions that he resorted to Twitter to tell his story. His tweet instantly went viral, with people all across the world expressing shock. “Tfw [that feeling when] you arrive at your @airbnb and realise that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into,” Holtz shared pictures of his Airbnb and wrote on Twitter.

The photos show that the Airbnb is a fairly ordinary bathroom with a bed next to the toilet. Holtz went on to explain that the listing had “no reviews at the time” he booked it but now it appears to have a few. He did not provide a link to the listing but stated that it was in London.

The tweet received more than 13 million views, prompting a reaction from Airbnb’s official assistance account. The firm also asked the man to disclose the email address associated with his Airbnb account so that they can investigate further.

Holtz’s response to Airbnb, on the other hand, highlighted the bleak truth of the company’s customer service. He showed his dismay by stating that Airbnb’s customer service had “no interest in helping resolve the issue”.

Several social media users have reacted to Holtz’s post with hilarious responses. One user said, “The only time that they (Airbnb) assist with cases like this is to save face.” Another advised the professor “to close the toilet seat for your nightstand functionalities." While a third commented on his post saying – “The original RestRoom."

Check the tweets below:

That depends David. 99% of the time this is an easy No because the company prioritizes Customer Support dead last after everything else, but now that you've amassed millions of views you actually have a shot! The only time that they assist with cases like this is to save face. — Customer Service Hell (@SadCustomers) July 11, 2023

Don't forget to close the toilet seat for your nightstand functionalities.— Sebastien Taveau :. 🇫🇷🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@frogtwitt) July 10, 2023

The original RestRoom— David Kleriga (@david_kleriga) July 11, 2023

However, this isn’t the first time vacationers have experienced a nightmare Airbnb stay like this. Last month, a woman claimed that she found a hidden camera in the bedroom of her apartment that she rented.