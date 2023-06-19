Man Books Vande Bharat Ticket, Claims Another Train With 'Clogged Toilet' Arrived in Viral Tweet

Imagine purchasing tickets for a luxurious train, eagerly anticipating an exceptional experience, only to find yourself boarding a different train with substandard services. Well, this is what happened with a passenger who booked a ticket for the high-class Vande Bharat Express, but ended up boarding another train, namely the Tejas Express, which reportedly had subpar services and clogged toilets. The passenger then expressed their disappointment and frustration on Twitter, addressing the Indian Railways and tagging the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a tweet that has now gone viral, Twitter user Sidhharth Pandey conveyed his dismay, stating, “Was excited to board first time on Vande Bharat. But was shocked to see another train in the name of Vande Bharat. Washrooms are pathetic and services are worst. Still charged fare as per actual Vande Bharat."

According to him, the incident occurred on June 10 when he was scheduled to board the Vande Bharat Express with train number 22439, which operates between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. To further illustrate his claim, he shared a photo of a clogged toilet, highlighting its deplorable condition, as well as a video of the train that he claimed to be the ‘Tejas Express.’

Railway Seva, the official Twitter account dedicated to assisting railway passengers, acknowledged the tweet and responded that the incident had been escalated to the appropriate officer for further attention and resolution.

As the tweet gained traction, several other users joined the conversation, sharing their perspectives on the matter. One user commented, “Sometimes due to a technical error or some maintenance issues, Vande Bharat rake is not deemed fit for running for that Day. That’s why the extra Tejas take is kept at NDLS to cater to such emergencies. Since Vande Bharat is a train set, the whole rake is deemed unfit for the run."

Another user expressed their viewpoint, stating, “This has been happening often in railways. They’ve been doing this with Humsafar as well, They charge more than normal 3AC as Humsafar charges and then provide normal LHB 3AC coaches. This is proper scam and no one talks about it ."