Man Builds A Robot For Haircut, Internet Is ‘Terrified' With The Idea

Amid the surge in technological advancements, individuals are now designing diverse robots for their personal convenience. Ranging from automated floor cleaners to household assistants, the array of possibilities is boundless. In one such instance, an archived video making rounds on the internet shows a man’s creation of a robot designed to carry out haircuts.

In the video, American engineer Shane Wighton can be seen seated within the confines of the robot he designed, receiving a haircut from the specialised creation. The robot adeptly trims hair in small sections. At some points, the footage also shows the process in making the robot. Originally shared on Shane’s YouTube channel, Stuff Made Here, a few years ago, a part of the video recently caught the attention of Reddit users, garnering their interest.

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

Since posted, the video has gathered 29k upvotes. Reddit users have expressed their opinions, cited negative reviews and voicing their concerns, with some even asserting that the idea of allowing a robot to trim one’s hair is unsettling and scary.

A user stated that the man looks scared, saying, “He seems terrified but I can’t blame him. A robot using sharp scissors near your head. One malfunction and you could lose an ear or something.”

Another person mentioned, “This totally creeped me out. In the future my shower will molest me clean automatically.”

“I really don’t think this one is a good idea, your head is in robot’s hands and he’s playing with scissors,” read a comment.

Shane Wighton captioned his YouTube video as, “The possibilities for this kind of machine are endless with the most interesting things being haircuts that are too hard for human haircutters to achieve. Imagine a mathematically perfect fade from one side of your head to another. Or imagine if I added a trimmer to this and cut perfect lithophane pattern into your hair. I consider this the first generation machine and hope to build another to explore some of the crazier haircut concepts.”

He added that a colleague proposed the idea of incorporating a precision hair dyeing attachment and experimenting with unconventional, multi-colour hairstyles. While he wouldn’t readily call it his personal preference, he might consider attempting it in the pursuit of scientific and engineering exploration. This concept isn’t restricted solely to humans either. Envision applying this to a poodle or even scaling it up to sculpt topiaries.