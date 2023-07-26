Man Buys AC For Family With First Stipend, Internet Says 'Don't Stop The Hustle'

Receiving the first salary after working hard marks a major milestone that brings a sense of financial independence with immense joy in an individual’s life. But the occasion becomes more delightful when youngsters choose to spend their hard-earned money on family. It’s a pleasant gesture of love and payback for all the support received by the family. Now, the internet is melting over one such story of a man who decided to spend his first internship stipend on purchasing an AC for his family members. It didn’t take long for social media users to appreciate the humble gesture making the story go viral on Twitter.

Posting a photograph of the AC box, the Twitter user identified as Devesh Kumar explained, “Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family."

Take a look at it here:

Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zToVfKTxkF— Devesh Kumar (@theywayshhh) July 24, 2023

A barrage of Twitter users flocked to the reply section with congratulatory remarks hailing it as a “proud moment" in the man’s life. While reacting to the story, a person went on to highlight the feeling of immense joy of being able to bring little comfort to one’s family members. The user commented, “Many congratulations. The joy of being able to provide even a little comfort to your family, that too, with your very first stipend is beyond any joy that any amount with gazillion zeros can ever furnish."

Many congratulations. The joy of being able to provide even a little comfort to your family, that too,with your very first stipend is beyond any joy, that any amount with gazillion zeros can ever furnish.— Uprite rahul (@RahulUprite) July 25, 2023

Another described the satisfaction and pride of spending hard-earned money on family, “The feeling of gifting your family with your own hard-earned money feels so good. Congratulations Brother on your new journey."

The feeling of gifting your family with your own hard earned money feels so good.❤️❤️Congratulations Brother on your new journey. — Arnav Agarwal (@arnavclix09) July 25, 2023

One more wished the man to continue hustling and achieve more success, “I don’t know you but keep growing man! More success to come your way! Don’t stop the Hustle! You’re a Top G."

I don't know you but keep growing man! More success to come your way! Don't stop the Hustle! You're a Top G💙— TIGER BEAST! (@RD_CFC_IN) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, a user added, “Proud of you man, nothing beats the satisfaction and pride you get after doing something for your family."

Proud of you man, nothing beats the satisfaction and pride you get after doing something for your family ❤️— Prakshit Gupta (@prakshitishere) July 24, 2023

For many the pleasant gesture has served as a great motivation for working hard in life. Within a span of two days, the feel-good incident has amassed over eight lakh views on Twitter.