Man Buys Fake Puma Shoes That Read 'Upma', Swiggy Drops Hilarious Reply

Counterfeit fashion and fake branded items are on the rise, leading to humorous and bizarre incidents on the internet. One such incident was shared by a Twitter user named Yatharth, who shared a post about purchasing a pair of Puma shoes for cheap. To everyone’s surprise, the brand name on the shoes was misspelt as Upma, a reference to the South Indian breakfast dish. The internet exploded with reactions to this unexpected twist, users couldn’t help but laugh at the hilarious fail.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Thrifted this delicious shoe yesterday from a local market for 690 bucks. Will society accept me.”

Thrifted this delicious shoe yesterday from a local market for 690 bucks 👀Will society accept me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B4wz9lCAkX — 𝕏 Yatharth (blue tick) (@Yarth69) July 23, 2023

The humorous mishap left the internet in splits and since it was shared on Twitter on July 23, it has gone viral, amassing over 17,000 views. Social media users flooded the post with funny comments. Interestingly, the post even caught the attention of Swiggy Instamart, who replied with wit, “Should have checked our app before buying, itna mehnga nahi milta. (It’s not that expensive).”

Should have checked our app before buying, itna mehnga nahi milta 😔 https://t.co/hMqaglDbJL pic.twitter.com/6OYpdeUb3C— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 26, 2023

Several users joined the conversation and shared humorous responses to the post. One user suggested that society would accept the person if they could find a matching pair of socks called Sambhar.

Well Society Will Accept you if you get a matching pair of socks called Sambhar— ARNAB BHANJA DEO (@ARNABBHANJADEO8) July 24, 2023

Another user encouraged the person to wear the shoes confidently, regardless of what society thinks.

Wear it Man, go for a run in the morning, & have upma for breakfast, who cares about society. 😅— Ajit | Vivek 👤 🇮🇳  (@theajitnayak) July 23, 2023

A user playfully commented as they felt Rs 690 was a bit too much for shoes named after Upma.

Bro 300 to 500 max dena tha 🤦🏻‍♂️ 690 thoda zyada ho Gaya Upma ke liya 😅— jagdisht_ (@jagdisht_) July 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Swiggy Instamart’s Twitter profile has been gaining attention for its creative and interesting content. One of their previous posts featured a unique resignation letter that left social media users amused. In the post, they used items like chocolates, biscuits and tea packets to convey the message of resignation.

Sharing the post, they wrote, “how to quit your job using Instamart.”

how to quit your job using Instamart 🚶‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CyhSDyvWaq— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 24, 2023

One user praised the creativity, describing it as “out of the box."

Creativity out of the box— kumar (@ok_cheers_) July 24, 2023

The post showcasing the creative resignation letter by Swiggy Instamart has garnered over 1 Lakh views.